Sunday, December 26, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Stray bullet hits Dr Seemin Jamali’s car

Dr Jamali says aerial firing poses serious threat to lives

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The bullet pierced through the roof and hit the car.

Celebratory or aerial gunfire has long been a menace for the citizens of Karachi. Now, a stray bullet has hit the car owned by Dr Seemin Jamali, the former executive director at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC). Luckily, there was no one in the car as it had been parked at her home.

Dr Jamali, who lives in the JMPC Doctor Colony, had parked the car under a shed that is roofed by corrugated steel sheets.

The bullet pierced through the roof and hit the car at the trunk.

A set of photos released by Dr Jamali show a hole in the corrugated sheets and, what looks like, a bullet mark on the car body. The bullet did not prick a hole in the car trunk cover.

Dr Jamali informed the police and lodged a report. Saddar SHO visited the spot on Sunday.

The former JMPC head said that the incidents of aerial firing in Karachi have become prevalent and posed a serious threat to lives.

The Doctors Colony is located next to the JPMC.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jpmc stray bullets
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Thousands of Pakistanis wanting quick money lose Rs1 billion
Thousands of Pakistanis wanting quick money lose Rs1 billion
Karachi receives winter's first rain
Karachi receives winter’s first rain
Nazim Jokhio died of iron rod beatings to perianal region
Nazim Jokhio died of iron rod beatings to perianal region
Sindh's Governor just got taken for a ride...
Sindh’s Governor just got taken for a ride…
PM Imran Khan announces new organisational structure for PTI
PM Imran Khan announces new organisational structure for PTI
PTI leaders dub Sharifs as Sicilian Mafia after 'affidavit' revelations
PTI leaders dub Sharifs as Sicilian Mafia after ‘affidavit’ revelations
Rawalpindi man confesses to killing American-Pakistani woman
Rawalpindi man confesses to killing American-Pakistani woman
Petition for Nawaz Sharif, Omicron, weather updates
Petition for Nawaz Sharif, Omicron, weather updates
Stray bullet hits Dr Seemin Jamali's car
Stray bullet hits Dr Seemin Jamali’s car
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.