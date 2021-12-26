Stray bullet hits Dr Seemin Jamali’s car

Celebratory or aerial gunfire has long been a menace for the citizens of Karachi. Now, a stray bullet has hit the car owned by Dr Seemin Jamali, the former executive director at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC). Luckily, there was no one in the car as it had been parked at her home.

Dr Jamali, who lives in the JMPC Doctor Colony, had parked the car under a shed that is roofed by corrugated steel sheets.

The bullet pierced through the roof and hit the car at the trunk.

A set of photos released by Dr Jamali show a hole in the corrugated sheets and, what looks like, a bullet mark on the car body. The bullet did not prick a hole in the car trunk cover.

Dr Jamali informed the police and lodged a report. Saddar SHO visited the spot on Sunday.

The former JMPC head said that the incidents of aerial firing in Karachi have become prevalent and posed a serious threat to lives.

The Doctors Colony is located next to the JPMC.