Soldier martyred in DI Khan IED attack

A van targeted

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

One soldiers has been martyred and three injured in an attack in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi tehsil. 

A van carrying security personnel was targeted with an improvised explosives device (IED), reports from the area said.

The martyred has been identified as Ilyas.

The dead and injured have been shifted to the tehsil headquarter hospital while a search operation was underway in the area.

This is the fifth attack targeting security forces in a month. 

On Friday, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a terrorist attack  on a check-post in Balochistan’s Kech district. 

On Saturday, another attack in Shewa area of North Waziristan resulted in the martyrdom of an army soldier. 

On December 14, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when a group of terrorists fired on a check-post near the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan. 

On November 27, an attack on a security post in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan left two soldiers martyred. 

