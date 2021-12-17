Smog in Lahore: Punjab to close schools from Dec 23

In another desperate attempt to control the toxic haze in Lahore, the Punjab government has decided to close schools in the province from December 23.

At a hearing in the Lahore High Court on Friday, the provincial government’s counsel said that an official notification regarding the closure of educational institutions will soon be issued.

On Thursday, expressing concerns over rising smog, the court had suggested schools be shut down from December 20. Justice Shahid Karim warned that if the authorities don’t take a decision, the court will.

During the proceeding, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority lamented the high consumption of grilled fish and BBQ as one of the reasons for pollution and smog and demanded markets and restaurants be closed.

The court turned down the suggestion and instructed PDMA to come up with other solutions. Justice Karim added that action should be taken against people violating traffic rules.

As the temperatures dip, breathing has become a task for the people of Punjab, especially Lahore. The air quality of the city has been in shambles making it top the list of the world’s most polluted cities several times within a week.