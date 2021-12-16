Small earthquake shakes Hyderabad

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Hyderabad Thursday afternoon. Tremors were felt in several parts of the city.

The earthquake occurred at 13:27pm at the depth of 10 kilometers near Hyderabad, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

People who were indoors felt the intensity of the tremor as their chairs and beds visibly shook.

They rushed out reciting Quranic verses and the Kalma Tayyaba. However, no loss to life or property was reported.

Earlier, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Karachi on December 8, but no casualties were reported.