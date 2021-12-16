Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Small earthquake shakes Hyderabad

No damage to life and property was reported

Posted: Dec 16, 2021
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Hyderabad Thursday afternoon. Tremors were felt in several parts of the city.

The earthquake occurred at 13:27pm at the depth of 10 kilometers near Hyderabad, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

People who were indoors felt the intensity of the tremor as their chairs and beds visibly shook.

They rushed out reciting Quranic verses and the Kalma Tayyaba. However, no loss to life or property was reported.

Earlier, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Karachi on December 8, but no casualties were reported.

