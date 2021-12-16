SLGA amendments: MQM-P slams PPP for spreading ‘linguistic hatred’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan has responded to PPP’s Saeed Ghani “ethnic conflict” remarks and said that it’s his party behind the “linguistic hatred” in the province, not MQM-P.

The MQM-P staged a demonstration against the controversial Local Government (Amendment) Bill passed by the Sindh Assembly on December 11. The workers took to the streets with placards written “Karachi kay nujawano ki manzoori na manzoor” [Unemployment of Karachi’s youth is unacceptable].

“If MQM was spreading ethnic differences in the province so why did you come to Bahadurabad office begging for votes in Senate election,” he questioned Ghani.

On March 9, a three-member delegation of Sindh’s ruling party had visited MQM-P's headquarters ahead of the election for the chairman senate. The delegation included Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Memon and Murtaza Wahab.

Earlier, Ghani had said that that the “MQM promoted terrorism and introduced the concept of gunny-bag bodies in the metropolis”.

“They [MQM] have never been the well-wisher of Karachi and wanted to hijack the city once again,” he added.

On December 11, the Sindh Assembly has approved the amended local government bill ignoring the objections raised by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The governor had rejected the bill, sending it back to the assembly to reconsider at least nine points he has raised.

Opposition parties in Sindh have challenged the new law at all forums and launched the drive against the bill.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh wrote a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi and termed the law a human rights violation.

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairperson Mustafa Kamal accused PPP of playing the “politics of hatred” and sought immediate amendments so that no one can deny the due rights to local governments.

