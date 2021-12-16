Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SLGA amendments: MQM-P slams PPP for spreading ‘linguistic hatred’

The party protested against controversial Sindh local government bill

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan has responded to PPP’s Saeed Ghani “ethnic conflict” remarks and said that it’s his party behind the “linguistic hatred” in the province, not MQM-P.

The MQM-P staged a demonstration against the controversial Local Government (Amendment) Bill passed by the Sindh Assembly on December 11. The workers took to the streets with placards written “Karachi kay nujawano ki manzoori na manzoor” [Unemployment of Karachi’s youth is unacceptable].

“If MQM was spreading ethnic differences in the province so why did you come to Bahadurabad office begging for votes in Senate election,” he questioned Ghani.

On March 9, a three-member delegation of Sindh’s ruling party had visited MQM-P's headquarters ahead of the election for the chairman senate. The delegation included Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Memon and Murtaza Wahab.

Earlier, Ghani had said that that the “MQM promoted terrorism and introduced the concept of gunny-bag bodies in the metropolis”.

“They [MQM] have never been the well-wisher of Karachi and wanted to hijack the city once again,” he added.

On December 11, the Sindh Assembly has approved the amended local government bill ignoring the objections raised by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The governor had rejected the bill, sending it back to the assembly to reconsider at least nine points he has raised.

Opposition parties in Sindh have challenged the new law at all forums and launched the drive against the bill.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh wrote a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi and termed the law a human rights violation.

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairperson Mustafa Kamal accused PPP of playing the “politics of hatred” and sought immediate amendments so that no one can deny the due rights to local governments.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
MQM-P PPP SLGA 2013
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore father doped, tortured, electrocuted to death by only son
Lahore father doped, tortured, electrocuted to death by only son
Jahangir Tareen: Never gave a penny for Bani Gala expenses
Jahangir Tareen: Never gave a penny for Bani Gala expenses
Contradictory statements from PMLN spark minus Maryam Nawaz debate
Contradictory statements from PMLN spark minus Maryam Nawaz debate
Rao Anwar was present at Naqeebullah encounter site, reveals IO
Rao Anwar was present at Naqeebullah encounter site, reveals IO
SHO accused in Arsalan Mehsud's murder arrested outside Karachi court
SHO accused in Arsalan Mehsud’s murder arrested outside Karachi court
Bahawalpur court sentences four men to death for gang-raping student
Bahawalpur court sentences four men to death for gang-raping student
KMC employee arrested after child dies from eating poisonous sweets
KMC employee arrested after child dies from eating poisonous sweets
Govt present formula to reinstate thousands of sacked employees
Govt present formula to reinstate thousands of sacked employees
Govt meeting on Afghanistan, SBP raises interest rate, weather updates
Govt meeting on Afghanistan, SBP raises interest rate, weather updates
Khanewal by-elections: PML-N's Atta Tarar, 50 others booked
Khanewal by-elections: PML-N’s Atta Tarar, 50 others booked
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.