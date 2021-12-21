SITE built a shopping centre on the nullah that exploded

Seventeen people were killed and eleven others were injured on Saturday after a shopping centre encroached on a Shershah nullah (drain) exploded due to the build-up of gas.

Soon after the explosion, a debate about the ownership of the shopping centre started. The shopping centre was owned by Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited. And, it was SITE that encroached on the drain.

A map shows that the building on the drain with factories on both sides. Shershah Nullah is one of the 38 major rainwater drains in Karachi. The 2.01km long channel starts from Shaheen Stop and passes through Urdu Bazaar to fall into the Lyari River.

It traverses two administrative jurisdictions in its short journey. Half of the nullah comes under the area controlled by SITE Limited and the other half is under the jurisdiction of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

SITE Limited Assistant Engineer Faheemuddin Shaikh told SAMAA Digital that the ill-fated shopping centre was built in 1965. SITE established two shopping centres on the outskirts of the industrial zone some 55 years ago.

The shopping centres were built to ensure the availability of daily use items for labourers working in the industrial zone as there were no markets nearby and the workers had to travel several kilometres to buy groceries.

SITE Shopping Centre 1 was opened near Habib Bank Chowrangi and Shopping Centre No 2 in Shershah.

The one that was damaged was built between 1962 and 1965. The official said that SITE undertook the construction and it had 25 shops.

A bank and car showroom were also destroyed in Saturday’s blast. According to the Bomb Disposal Squad, the explosion was caused by gas accumulating beneath the bank and car showroom.

Shaikh said that the bank branch had been there for 55 years. Since there was no bank in the vicinity in 1965, it was decided that the space must be allocated for one. “Three shops, 1 to 3, were allocated to a private bank to establish its branch in May 1965.”

Shaikh said all 25 shops were given on rent. SITE and the tenants signed a Tenancy Agreement but SITE has not received rent for the shops since 2010 after the tenants and the association ran into a dispute.

On December 8, 2021, just 10 days before the explosion, SITE’s Estate Engineer wrote a letter to the SITE Assistant Commissioner to remove the encroachments from public properties and state land. This was done in accordance with the directives issued by the Supreme Court and Board of Revenue, as well as due to public complaints.

SITE named Assistant Engineer Faheemuddin Shaikh and Security In-charge Ali Gul Chando as their focal persons.

Shaikh claimed, however, that SITE had asked the assistant commissioner to only remove soft encroachments. SITE and district Keamari’s administration even carried out a joint operation to remove makeshift hotels and shops in the zone.

Following the blast, however, district Keamari administration and the deputy commissioner issued a schedule for the removal of all encroachments on the Shershah drain on Sunday.