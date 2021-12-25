Sindh’s Governor just got taken for a ride…

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took a ride Saturday on Karachi’s new Green Line Bus. “The government has delivered what was promised,” he gushed. The bus rapid transit service started working for the public today, Christmas day.

Twenty-five buses are being run to begin with and the service will run 8am to noon. The service will expand to full capacity from January 10.

More than 80 buses will shuttle between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi.

The governor requested people to keep the buses and stations clean. “This European-standard facility is for you and you deserved it,” he said. “This is not a place to spit paan or betel nut (chhalia).”

He urged the Sindh government to get into a “healthy competition” and beat the federal government by serving Karachi with this kind of a service.

The hybrid-electric bus's route is Surjani, New Karachi, KDA Chowrangi, Sakhi Hasan, North Nazimabad and Nazimabad and then Numaish.

However, limited stations have been opened for the public as work on some of the stops and tracks is still underway.

The 18-meter-long buses have 40 seats and can accommodate 140 people at a time.

Federal Secretary for Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili also took the ride along with his friends and interacted with fellow commuters.

The Green Line Bus Rapid Transport System was announced by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017 and the service was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 10.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.