Sindh: young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband’s wrist

A young woman in Sindh’s Tando Allahyar has died by suicide after being forced to tie a rakhi at her husband’s wrist just days after they entered a free-will marriage, SAMAA TV reported.

The young Hindu couple had tied the knot at a local court in Hyderabad on November 8.

The woman was a tenth grader and decided to marry a man who was of her age, but her parents disapproved of the marriage, SAMAA TV‘s Shabir Mashori says.

On November 20, the woman died by suicide.

When the police probed the death, the woman’s family claimed she had taken her life after a fight with her mother.

But police officials soon learnt about the free-will marriage and pressed further.

Their investigation revealed that ten days after the coupled signed the marriage documents, the woman’s family forced them to part ways.

They pressured the young woman to tie a rakhi on her husband’s wrist and call him a brother.

“They were pressurized into calling each other brother and sister. Under duress the boy divorced her. He accepted the rakhi, ” Tando Allahyar Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) told SAMAA TV.

He confirmed that the woman had died by suicide.

The woman’s family say the claim about free-will marriage was untrue. In Hinduism, cousin marriage is not allowed, the woman’s uncle said.

However, it could not be immediately confirmed if the couple were cousins.

The police have submitted an inquiry report with the Tando Allahyar sessions court, which will hear the case on Thursday, December 2.

Tando Allahyar is located 200 kilometres northeast of Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh.