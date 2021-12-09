Sindh schools, colleges get winter vacations

The Sindh government has announced that all schools and colleges in the province will stay closed for winter vacations from December 20 to January 01.

The Sindh Education Department issued a statement on Thursday, saying “all educational institutes” would stay closed between December 20 and January 1.

The educational institutes will open on Monday, January 3.

A meeting of the sub committee to the steering committee of the education department has approved to announce the winter vacations for educational institutions across the province, the statement said.

The meeting was chaired by Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Laghari.

The vacations have been announced in view of the cold and dry weather in the province.

According to the Met Office, the temperatures in Karachi and other parts of Sindh are expected to drop to as low as 10°C.

Health experts have advised citizens to keep warm and cover their noses.