Sindh prepares for cold wave, rain in Karachi

Temperature drops below freezing point in Azad Kashmir

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has given Karachi and other cities of Sindh a heads up to prepare for a cold wave in the last week of December.

The mercury in the province is expected to drop below eight degrees Celsius after December 28.

The Met Office has forecast rain in Karachi on December 26 and December 27. Westerly winds will bring light showers to the city.

On Thursday, the city woke up to cloudy weather. Mercury was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to stay between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 90%.

Meanwhile, the northern parts of Pakistan witnessed intense cold on December 23. The temperature in Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley, and other parts of Azad Kashmir dropped below the freezing point.

Multiple roads were blocked and tourists were stranded due to heavy snowfall.

Chitral and Gilgit, too, received snowfall in upper areas such as Shandur, Baroghil, and Kalash.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said the cold will intensify in the upcoming days, especially in the Northern Areas.

Heavy showers are, on the other hand, expected in a number of areas in Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, and Mastung.

Rains may cause flash floods in "vulnerable areas" of Sibi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, and Kohlu.


 
