Sindh CM blasts opposition again calls it ‘ignorant’

Shah unapologetic a day after hinting at separatism

Posted: Dec 12, 2021
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaks to journalists in Larkana on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has again blasted the opposition parties in the province a day after he hinted at separatism.

Speaking on the floor of the Sindh Assembly on Saturday, Shah had accused the opposition of “spreading linguistic hatred.” 

They say that “they won’t allow the occupation. Is this provincial assembly of Sindh an occupation of Sindh,” Shah raged, “We are in the majority in the provincial assembly and you are in the minority, will continue to be in the minority and will never get to make decisions.”

He had also accused the opposition of planning for the Sindh to be “occupied by Islamabad” — a reference to governor rule.

Murad Ali Shah then made a statement that appears to hint at separatism: “We are part of Pakistan. Consider us as a part of Pakistan. Don’t create a situation where people begin to think about something else.”

On Sunday, speaking to journalists in Larkana, Shah said that he was “absolutely” correct when he said the opposition members were “ignorant.”

He said the government had asked the opposition to submit its amendments to the local bodies bill that was passed by the Sindh Assembly for a second time on Saturday amid uproar.

“The ignorant opposition does not submit amendments and hurls expletives,” Shah said.

He claimed the opposition had misconstrued his word “minority” to mean a religious minority.

