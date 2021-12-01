Sindh Bar Council secretary shot dead in Karachi

The secretary of the Sindh Bar Council, Irfan Ali Mahar, 40, was shot dead Wednesday morning near his residence in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the police said.

The victim left his house early morning to drop his children to school. On his way back he was attacked by two men on a motorcycle.

Mahar was shot multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. His body has been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police have reached the crime site and cordoned it off. Evidence is being collected and people in the area are being questioned. According to initial reports, the men didn’t try to rob the victim. They directly shot him.

Mahar was a lawyer at the Sindh High Court. The bar council has extended condolences on the incident and demanded the perpetrators be immediately arrested.

Lawyers across Sindh have boycotted courts today (Wednesday) to protest against the attack.