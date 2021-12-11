Sindh Assembly passes local government bill, once again

The Sindh Assembly has approved the amended local government bill that it claims will transfer some of the powers that the provincial government has to metropolitan corporations.

“This bill is as per the will of the people of Sindh,” said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday on the floor of the house.

This is the second time the Sindh government has taken a stab at changing the law. The first version was passed by the Sindh Assembly last month, but it was rejected by Governor Imran Ismail, who has to give his assent for any law to become an act. Imran Ismail had sent the Local Government (Amendment) Bill back to the assembly, asking it to reconsider at least nine points he raised.

But on Saturday, the PPP-led treasury benches rejected the amendments proposed by the governor to the original bill. In reaction, the Opposition parties (read: PTI, MQM, GDA) in the assembly protested against the treasury (read: PPP) in front of the Speaker’s desk.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that these changes the PPP wanted to bring included re-introducing the system of towns in Sindh’s urban areas. Currently, district commissioners and administrators are running Sindh’s cities and towns. They are bureaucrats and not people who are elected democratically in a local government election.

The CM talked about the objections to the way the PPP wanted the law to look. “An objection was raised on a ‘non-elected person’ becoming mayor,” he said. However, there are historic examples of exactly this happening, he said. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Niamatullah Khan and Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Kanwar Naveed were not local government elected members when they became mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad.

The CM also talked about the other changes the PPP wanted. “We have made the Karachi administrator co-chairman of the Karachi water board or KWSB and Sindh garbage management board, SSWMB.”

He said that local councils had been overseeing schools in its jurisdiction.

The chief minister rejected reports that the government has taken powers from local bodies to collect tax. “Transfer tax on immovable properties will be collected by local councils,” he said.

Shah said that the house would have considered the opposition’s amendments had they tabled them. But they only created a ruckus.

Minister for Local Bodies Nasir Hussain Shah said that the government is empowering municipal bodies.

We have included the opposition’s suggestions in the bill, he said.