Sindh Assembly issues Agha Siraj Durrani’s production orders

Govt summons meeting of the finance panel

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

The Sindh government has summoned the meeting of Sindh Assembly’s finance panel to use it as a pretext to issue the production orders of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

The finance panel has not met for months but days after Durrani was arrested from Islamabad having failed to get his bail plea approved by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Sindh government has summoned the meeting, the TV said.

The NAB has been directed to produce the speaker at the Sindh Assembly by 10:00 am on Wednesday for the meeting.

On Monday, the accountability court sent Durrani to the Central Jail Karachi on judicial remand in an assets beyond means case. He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau from Islamabad. The court decided to send him to jail till December 23.

He has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion, which according to NAB are beyond his known sources of income.

Durrani was first arrested in 2019 but was released on bail.

The NAB carried out raids in October 2021 to arrest him again.

Durrani approached the Sindh High Court for interim bail but his plea was rejected and the PPP leader went to the apex court.

The top court also rejected Durrani’s application after which he was arrested outside the court.

On Saturday he was granted a two-day transit remand to travel to Karachi.

The PPP leader was the Sindh local government minister from 2008 to 2013 and then appointed Sindh Assembly speaker in 2013, a position he holds to date.

