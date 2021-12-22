Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

All government offices to remain closed

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 27th, on account of the death anniversary of two-time former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto. 

According to a notification issued by the chief secretary, “all autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government will remain closed.”   

However essential services and coronavirus vaccination centers will remain open. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Benazir Bhutto Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
benazir bhutto death anniversary
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi's Ranchore Line
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi’s Ranchore Line
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Asian Champions Trophy semi-final: Korea edge Pakistan in thriller
Asian Champions Trophy semi-final: Korea edge Pakistan in thriller
Pakistan, India to clash for hockey medal tomorrow
Pakistan, India to clash for hockey medal tomorrow
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.