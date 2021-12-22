Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 27th, on account of the death anniversary of two-time former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto.

According to a notification issued by the chief secretary, “all autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government will remain closed.”

27th December declared as public holiday in Sindh.

However essential services and coronavirus vaccination centers will remain open.