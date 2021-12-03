Friday, December 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Sialkot: Mob kills Sri Lankan factory manager over alleged blasphemy

His body was set on fire

Posted: Dec 3, 2021
Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A mob of factory workers and others in Sialkot have killed and burned the body of a Sri Lankan national over alleged blasphemy allegations.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Amnesty International has demanded an independent investigation into the incident and has urged that the environment enabling abuse must be rectified.

The victim was working as the manager at a leading Sialkot factory that manufactures and exports sports products.

After killing the manager, the mob then burned his body.

Graphic videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

One of the videos shows a mob standing by a body on fire. Other videos show the mob assaulting the victim before putting his body on fire. They can be seen chanting slogans afterwards.

Some reports suggest the the victim was the general manage operations of the leading factory.

CM Punjab takes notice

Police arrived at the spot and started the investigation. They moved the charred remain to hospital.

Neither police nor local authorities have identified the victim or confirmed that he was a Sri Lankan national.

Sri Lankan High Commission in Pakistan did not answer telephone calls.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry. He has ordered Punjab Inspector General Police to submit a report after investigation the incident from all dimensions.

The chief minister said that no one will be allowed to take law into their own hands.

CM Buzdar said it was an “extremely regrettable” incident and the government would act against law breakers.

Pakistan Twitter condemns the brutal murder

Hundreds of Pakistanis took to Twitter to condemn the “brutal” murder of the Sri Lankan national and blamed the government policies for the incident.

Some said it would alienate Pakistan internationally and hurt the country’s exports.

They underscored that Sri Lanka has been the only country in the SAARC region that maintained friendly relations with Pakistan.

Most Pakistanis, tweeting in the Urdu language, were in introspection mode.

Makhzan Ali (@makhzanal) said Sri Lankan sent its cricket team to Pakistan during the “testing times” after the 2009 Lahore attack. He said Indian involvement in the Sialkot incident could not be ruled out.

Junaid (@M_Junaidd) said, “What wrong Sri Lanka has committed that we neither protect their cricket team nor their businessmen.” This brutality is not committed in any other country except in India, he said.

Some feared that the incident could lead to reprisal attacks against Sri Lankan Muslims.

People demanded that the federal interior minister should immediately resign.

Blasphemy
 
