Sialkot lynching, Punjab university clash, rain forecast

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have condemned the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot on Friday with the PM calling it “a day of shame for Pakistan”. Politicians and people across the country have condemned the incident.

Over 100 people have been arrested in Sialkot after a mob of factory workers and others killed and burned the body of a Sri Lankan national over alleged blasphemy allegations. The police have formed ten teams to identify and arrest the persons involved in the lynching of the Sri Lankan national.

Hundreds of students of the Islami Jamiat Talaba ransacked the office of vice-chancellor, public relations officer, and registrar of the University of Punjab Friday after a clash in the varsity.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Punjab and Islamabad today. Snowfall has been forecast in the northern areas of the country.

The Lahore High Court has barred the entry of vehicles without the M-tag from the M-2 motorway.

Sindh has resumed its vaccination drive for students above the age of 12 years.