Saturday, December 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Sialkot lynching, Punjab university clash, rain forecast

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Dec 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Saturday, December 4.

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have condemned the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot on Friday with the PM calling it “a day of shame for Pakistan”. Politicians and people across the country have condemned the incident.
  • Over 100 people have been arrested in Sialkot after a mob of factory workers and others killed and burned the body of a Sri Lankan national over alleged blasphemy allegations. The police have formed ten teams to identify and arrest the persons involved in the lynching of the Sri Lankan national.
  • Hundreds of students of the Islami Jamiat Talaba ransacked the office of vice-chancellor, public relations officer, and registrar of the University of Punjab Friday after a clash in the varsity.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Punjab and Islamabad today. Snowfall has been forecast in the northern areas of the country.
  • The Lahore High Court has barred the entry of vehicles without the M-tag from the M-2 motorway.
  • Sindh has resumed its vaccination drive for students above the age of 12 years.

 
