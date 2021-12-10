Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sialkot lynching: Punjab forensic agency examines 34 prime suspects

Results will be available within a few days

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The vigilante attack in Sialkot has caused outrage. Photo: AFP

The Punjab Forensic Science Agency has conducted a photogrammetric test of 34 prime suspects arrested for lynching Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara over alleged blasphemy in Sialkot on December 3.

So far, 139 people have been arrested by the police. The anti-terrorism court on Wednesday remanded the accused into police custody for 15 days.

According to the police, the 34 prime suspects were brought to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for the photogrammetric test. The forensic examination was conducted of the suspects’ faces from the videos obtained from the attack.

The authorities said that results will be available within a few days and will be used in investigations and challan (police investigation report).

Priyantha was attacked by a mob that beat up, murdered, and then burnt his body on the Wazirabad Road.

The Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is overseeing the case and investigations himself.

‘No more misuse of religion’

On Tuesday, a ceremony was held in the Prime Minister Office to express solidarity with the family of Priyantha Kumara and to appreciate the courage of Malik Adnan who tried to shield Priyantha by putting his own life on the line.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier said, “I have decided that from now on if anyone uses the religion, especially in the name of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to commit injustice, we will not spare them.”

People from all walks of life have condemned the incident and demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

Sri Lanka-Pakistan ties

On December 6, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama condemned the incident and said that he was satisfied with Pakistan’s response to the killing. “The incident won’t affect friendly ties between the two countries.”

“We are very sure that the incident itself was not targeting our country, our religion, or our race. It was an incident in isolation.”

Sialkot chamber

On the other hand, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry has raised $100,000 for the family of Priyantha Kumara.

“The incident has shaken us and we can’t condemn it enough,” said Qasim Malik, president of the chamber, in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV.

Along with the amount, the business community has decided to continue paying Priyantha’s monthly salary to his family.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
priyantha kumara sialkot incident
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sialkot lynching case: Punjab forensic agency examines 34 prime suspects, sialkot case update, priyanatha kumara case update
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Indian CDS Gen Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash
Indian CDS Gen Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash
Scuffle breaks out as PMLN 'inaugurates' Karachi Green Line project
Scuffle breaks out as PMLN ‘inaugurates’ Karachi Green Line project
Karachi Green Line on the eve of launch
Karachi Green Line on the eve of launch
Bullet-riddled bodies of five travelers found in Balochistan
Bullet-riddled bodies of five travelers found in Balochistan
Sindh schools, colleges get winter vacations
Sindh schools, colleges get winter vacations
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
PPP's Bilawal Bhutto evades question on illegal buildings
PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto evades question on illegal buildings
Pakistan declines US invitation to attend Summit for Democracy
Pakistan declines US invitation to attend Summit for Democracy
Sindh CM refuses to budge on control of schools, hospitals
Sindh CM refuses to budge on control of schools, hospitals
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.