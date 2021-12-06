Sialkot incident won’t affect Pak-SL ties: Sri Lankan envoy

The remains of Priyantha Kumara, the Sri Lankan national who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot on Friday, were repatriated to Sri Lanka from the Lahore airport Monday afternoon.

The body was brought to the Allama Iqbal International Airport in an ambulance. It was dispatched via a Sri Lankan Airlines flight with state honours.

“[The] High Commission appreciate the unstinted assistance by the Gov of Pakistan and Provincial Gov of Panjab in making this transfer possible in such a short time period,” the Sri Lankan High Commission to Pakistan tweeted.

Remains of Diyawadanage Don Priyantha Kumar killed by a mob in Sialkot Pakistan was transferred from Lahore to Colombo by SriLankan Airlines this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vO1jA0lvAG — Sri Lanka High Commission in Pakistan (@SLinPakistan) December 6, 2021

On Friday, a mob of nearly 800 to 900 people tortured, beat up, murdered, and then burnt the body of Priyantha Kumara over blasphemy allegations. A case was registered against the suspects under sections of terrorism, murder, and assault. So far, 131 people have been arrested in the case.

Pakistan-Sri Lanka ties

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama said that he was satisfied with Pakistan’s response to the killing. “The incident won’t affect friendly ties between the two countries.”

The Sri Lankan envoy, in a conversation with reporters, condemned the incident, pointing out that such incidents won’t be tolerated. “We are very sure that the incident itself was not targeting our country, our religion, or our race. It was an incident in isolation.”

Wijewickrama added that a large number of suspects had already been arrested and legal action against them was imminent.

“Our relations between the two countries will not have an impact because of this incident,” he said.

The high commissioner revealed that both the governments were discussing how Kumara’s family could be compensated. “We are very confident that this incident will be handled by the Government of Pakistan in a manner that justice will be given,” he added.