Monday, December 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sialkot incident won’t affect Pak-SL ties: Sri Lankan envoy

Priyantha Kumara's remains have been reptriated from Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Outside the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, people pay homage to Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara who was lynched by a mob on Friday.

Listen to the story
The remains of Priyantha Kumara, the Sri Lankan national who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot on Friday, were repatriated to Sri Lanka from the Lahore airport Monday afternoon. The body was brought to the Allama Iqbal International Airport in an ambulance. It was dispatched via a Sri Lankan Airlines flight with state honours. "[The] High Commission appreciate the unstinted assistance by the Gov of Pakistan and Provincial Gov of Panjab in making this transfer possible in such a short time period," the Sri Lankan High Commission to Pakistan tweeted. Remains of Diyawadanage Don Priyantha Kumar killed by a mob in Sialkot Pakistan was transferred from Lahore to Colombo by SriLankan Airlines this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vO1jA0lvAG— Sri Lanka High Commission in Pakistan (@SLinPakistan) December 6, 2021 On Friday, a mob of nearly 800 to 900 people tortured, beat up, murdered, and then burnt the body of Priyantha Kumara over blasphemy allegations. A case was registered against the suspects under sections of terrorism, murder, and assault. So far, 131 people have been arrested in the case. Pakistan-Sri Lanka ties Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama said that he was satisfied with Pakistan's response to the killing. "The incident won't affect friendly ties between the two countries." The Sri Lankan envoy, in a conversation with reporters, condemned the incident, pointing out that such incidents won't be tolerated. "We are very sure that the incident itself was not targeting our country, our religion, or our race. It was an incident in isolation." Wijewickrama added that a large number of suspects had already been arrested and legal action against them was imminent. "Our relations between the two countries will not have an impact because of this incident," he said. The high commissioner revealed that both the governments were discussing how Kumara's family could be compensated. "We are very confident that this incident will be handled by the Government of Pakistan in a manner that justice will be given," he added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The remains of Priyantha Kumara, the Sri Lankan national who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot on Friday, were repatriated to Sri Lanka from the Lahore airport Monday afternoon.

The body was brought to the Allama Iqbal International Airport in an ambulance. It was dispatched via a Sri Lankan Airlines flight with state honours.

“[The] High Commission appreciate the unstinted assistance by the Gov of Pakistan and Provincial Gov of Panjab in making this transfer possible in such a short time period,” the Sri Lankan High Commission to Pakistan tweeted.

On Friday, a mob of nearly 800 to 900 people tortured, beat up, murdered, and then burnt the body of Priyantha Kumara over blasphemy allegations. A case was registered against the suspects under sections of terrorism, murder, and assault. So far, 131 people have been arrested in the case.

Pakistan-Sri Lanka ties

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama said that he was satisfied with Pakistan’s response to the killing. “The incident won’t affect friendly ties between the two countries.”

The Sri Lankan envoy, in a conversation with reporters, condemned the incident, pointing out that such incidents won’t be tolerated. “We are very sure that the incident itself was not targeting our country, our religion, or our race. It was an incident in isolation.”

Wijewickrama added that a large number of suspects had already been arrested and legal action against them was imminent.

“Our relations between the two countries will not have an impact because of this incident,” he said.

The high commissioner revealed that both the governments were discussing how Kumara’s family could be compensated. “We are very confident that this incident will be handled by the Government of Pakistan in a manner that justice will be given,” he added.

 
sialkot incident Sri Lanka
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sialkot incident,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bravery award for Sialkot worker who tried to shield Priyantha
Bravery award for Sialkot worker who tried to shield Priyantha
Omicron: Pakistan bans inbound travel from nine more countries
Omicron: Pakistan bans inbound travel from nine more countries
Walls at MQM's Lal Qila Ground demolished, DC shows surprise
Walls at MQM’s Lal Qila Ground demolished, DC shows surprise
Lahore bypolls: PLMN reclaims NA seat amid low turnout claims
Lahore bypolls: PLMN reclaims NA seat amid low turnout claims
Vehari thief steals monocle glass from Jinnah's statue
Vehari thief steals monocle glass from Jinnah’s statue
Balochistan gets first snowfall as Swat, Kalam blanketed
Balochistan gets first snowfall as Swat, Kalam blanketed
Sialkot incident: Six more suspects arrested, 124 held so far
Sialkot incident: Six more suspects arrested, 124 held so far
Sialkot lynching: Police to investigate main suspects for 15 days
Sialkot lynching: Police to investigate main suspects for 15 days
PMLN joins hands with MQM to oppose PPP's LG law
PMLN joins hands with MQM to oppose PPP’s LG law
High-speed internet coming to Northern areas of Pakistan
High-speed internet coming to Northern areas of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.