Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sialkot incident: Special prosecution team from Lahore to visit factory

Punjab CM says trial to completed as soon as possible

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Screengrab

Listen to the story
A special prosecution team from Lahore will meet officials of the Sialkot police on Friday in the case of the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara. The team will visit Rajco Industries and inspect the factory site. The police will provide the prosecution with 12-hour CCTV footage (of the incident) obtained from over 100 cameras. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has instructed the team to ensure that the trial of the suspects is completed as soon as possible. The police have, so far, arrested 139 people of which 34 are main suspects. Earlier, Gujranwala's anti-terrorism court remanded the men into police custody for 15 days. On Thursday, the prime suspects were brought to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for the photogrammetric test. The forensic examination was conducted of the suspects’ faces from the videos obtained from the attack. The photogrammetric test is a forensic technique that is useful to have an accurate 3D reconstruction of a crime scene, especially in cases where position, distance, and perspective are important. It extracts measurements from photographs. The authorities said that results will be available within a few days and will be used in investigations and challan (police investigation report). Nationwide condemnation Priyantha was attacked by a mob that beat up, murdered, and then burnt his body on the Wazirabad Road over alleged blasphemy accusations. The incident, which took place on December 3, was condemned by religious scholars, politicians, actors, and people across the country. PM Imran Khan called it a "day of shame" for Pakistan. He has vowed that he won't let any group or person misuse the religion. On the other hand, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry has raised $100,000 for the family of Priyantha Kumara. “The incident has shaken us and we can’t condemn it enough,” said Qasim Malik, president of the chamber, in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV. Along with the amount, the business community has decided to continue paying Priyantha’s monthly salary to his family.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A special prosecution team from Lahore will meet officials of the Sialkot police on Friday in the case of the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara.

The team will visit Rajco Industries and inspect the factory site. The police will provide the prosecution with 12-hour CCTV footage (of the incident) obtained from over 100 cameras.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has instructed the team to ensure that the trial of the suspects is completed as soon as possible. The police have, so far, arrested 139 people of which 34 are main suspects.

Earlier, Gujranwala’s anti-terrorism court remanded the men into police custody for 15 days. On Thursday, the prime suspects were brought to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for the photogrammetric test. The forensic examination was conducted of the suspects’ faces from the videos obtained from the attack.

The photogrammetric test is a forensic technique that is useful to have an accurate 3D reconstruction of a crime scene, especially in cases where position, distance, and perspective are important. It extracts measurements from photographs.

The authorities said that results will be available within a few days and will be used in investigations and challan (police investigation report).

Nationwide condemnation

Priyantha was attacked by a mob that beat up, murdered, and then burnt his body on the Wazirabad Road over alleged blasphemy accusations.

The incident, which took place on December 3, was condemned by religious scholars, politicians, actors, and people across the country. PM Imran Khan called it a “day of shame” for Pakistan. He has vowed that he won’t let any group or person misuse the religion.

On the other hand, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry has raised $100,000 for the family of Priyantha Kumara.

“The incident has shaken us and we can’t condemn it enough,” said Qasim Malik, president of the chamber, in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV.

Along with the amount, the business community has decided to continue paying Priyantha’s monthly salary to his family.

 
priyantha kumara sialkot incident
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Scuffle breaks out as PMLN 'inaugurates' Karachi Green Line project
Scuffle breaks out as PMLN ‘inaugurates’ Karachi Green Line project
PM Imran Khan to launch Karachi's Green Line project
PM Imran Khan to launch Karachi’s Green Line project
Sindh schools, colleges get winter vacations
Sindh schools, colleges get winter vacations
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
Sindh CM refuses to budge on control of schools, hospitals
Sindh CM refuses to budge on control of schools, hospitals
Pakistan declines US invitation to attend Summit for Democracy
Pakistan declines US invitation to attend Summit for Democracy
PM Imran Khan finally meets missing blogger Mudassar Naaru's family
PM Imran Khan finally meets missing blogger Mudassar Naaru’s family
Nanbais jack up roti prices in Lahore without govt permission
Nanbais jack up roti prices in Lahore without govt permission
Pakistan's first suspected Omicron case, Summit for Democracy, milk price
Pakistan’s first suspected Omicron case, Summit for Democracy, milk price
Agha Siraj Durrani's inheritance wasn't estimated properly: lawyer to SC
Agha Siraj Durrani’s inheritance wasn’t estimated properly: lawyer to SC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.