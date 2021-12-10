Sialkot incident: Special prosecution team from Lahore to visit factory

A special prosecution team from Lahore will meet officials of the Sialkot police on Friday in the case of the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara.

The team will visit Rajco Industries and inspect the factory site. The police will provide the prosecution with 12-hour CCTV footage (of the incident) obtained from over 100 cameras.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has instructed the team to ensure that the trial of the suspects is completed as soon as possible. The police have, so far, arrested 139 people of which 34 are main suspects.

Earlier, Gujranwala’s anti-terrorism court remanded the men into police custody for 15 days. On Thursday, the prime suspects were brought to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for the photogrammetric test. The forensic examination was conducted of the suspects’ faces from the videos obtained from the attack.

The photogrammetric test is a forensic technique that is useful to have an accurate 3D reconstruction of a crime scene, especially in cases where position, distance, and perspective are important. It extracts measurements from photographs.

The authorities said that results will be available within a few days and will be used in investigations and challan (police investigation report).

Nationwide condemnation

Priyantha was attacked by a mob that beat up, murdered, and then burnt his body on the Wazirabad Road over alleged blasphemy accusations.

The incident, which took place on December 3, was condemned by religious scholars, politicians, actors, and people across the country. PM Imran Khan called it a “day of shame” for Pakistan. He has vowed that he won’t let any group or person misuse the religion.

On the other hand, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry has raised $100,000 for the family of Priyantha Kumara.

“The incident has shaken us and we can’t condemn it enough,” said Qasim Malik, president of the chamber, in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV.

Along with the amount, the business community has decided to continue paying Priyantha’s monthly salary to his family.