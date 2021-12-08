Sialkot business community raises $100,000 for Priyantha Kumara’s family

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry has raised $100,000 for the family of Sri Lanka national Priyantha Kumara who was lynched in the city last week over alleged blasphemy charges.

"The incident has shaken us and we can't condemn it enough," said Qasim Malik, president of the chamber, in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV.

Along with the amount, the business community has decided to continue paying Priyantha's monthly salary to his family.

On December 3, the Sri Lankan national was attacked by a mob of nearly 800 to 900 people. They tortured, beat up, murdered, and then burnt his body on the Wazirabad road.

Malik said that the brutal killing has deeply concerned the business community. "We have decided to launch a counseling and training campaign for employees at all factories to prevent any such incident again."

Counters will be established inside factories where employees will be able to put forward their complaints. "A new grievance management system will be introduced through which complaints by employees will be directly transferred to the HR department," the chamber's president added.

PM: No more misuse of religion

On Tuesday, a ceremony was held in the Prime Minister Office to express solidarity with the family of Priyantha Kumara.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran Khan said, “I have decided that from now on if anyone uses the religion, especially in the name of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to commit injustice, we will not spare them.”

He added there was a misleading notion that Islam spread by the sword while in reality, the ten years of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s conquests left only 1,400 people dead.