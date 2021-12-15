SHO accused in Arsalan Mehsud’s murder arrested outside Karachi court

Former SHO of Karachi’s Orangi Town, Azam Gopang, was arrested outside the anti-terrorism court Tuesday in the murder case of Arsalan Mehsud.

On December 7, the college student and his friend were returning from a tuition center when they were fired upon by a police officer in plain clothes. Mehsud’s father Haji Liaquat had named Gopang as the perpetrator.

On Tuesday, Karachi West’s DIG Nasir Aftab said that a case has been registered against Gopang.

In an investigation report last week, the police declared the victim “innocent”. A team formed by DIG Nasir revealed that no shots were filed by Mehsud.

The police had earlier claimed that the teenager was shot on suspicion of being a dacoit and a pistol was seized from his possession.

The police officer Tauheed was on intelligence duty with his friend Umair when the killing took place. According to police, Mehsud, who was riding a motorcycle with his friend Yasir, was signaled to stop. When they didn’t, Tauheed fired the shots which killed Mehsud and injured Yasir.

The investigation revealed that Tauheed had no authority to stop the victim as he was in plain clothes. After the killing, constable Tauheed was arrested.

In a Twitter video, Mehsud’s father, standing by his son’s body, said, “My son was coming back from coaching… he is neither a thief nor a dacoit. It was a fake encounter. [Orangi] Poney panch police station’s SHO Azam [Gopang] killed him.”

Reactions to the killing

Political parties in the city have condemned the killing.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh met the victim’s family and termed it as another example of “police’s brutality.”

“This is the same behavior which took the life of Naqeebullah Mehsud,” said Sheikh.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan has also condemned the killing and demanded a judicial inquiry.

In October, an anti-terrorism court handed down a death sentence to two police officers who killed teenager Intizar Hussain in a fake encounter in Karachi’s Defense area in 2018.

The court also awarded life imprisonment to six other Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials.

Nineteen-year-old Intezar Ahmed was chased down and shot dead at Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad after officials and personnel of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell resorted to indiscriminate firing on his white Toyota Corolla.

The police claimed that the teenager was killed in an act of targeted killing by at least two armed assailants on a motorcycle, it was later revealed that the ACLC officials were behind the brutal killing.