Shibli Faraz comes under gun attack in Dara Adam Khel

A car carrying Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has come under a gun attack in Dara Adam Khel area of Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Faraz narrowly escaped the gun attack that left his driver wounded.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confiremd the attack in a tweet. Chaudhry said Faraz was going to Kohat when his car came under gun attack.

“By the grace of God, he remained safe, but unfortunately, his driver has been seriously wounded and moved to hospital. We strongly condemn the attack.”

اطلاعات ہیں کہ وفاقی وزیر شبلی فراز پر کوہاٹ جاتے ہوئے درہ آدم خیل کے مقام پر فائرنگ کی گئ، خدا کا شکر ہے وہ حملے میں محفوظ رہے لیکن بدقسمتی سے ڈرائیور شدید زخمی ہیں جن کو ہسپتال منتقل کیا گیا ہے ، اس حملے کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 19, 2021

According to SAMAA TV’s Peshawar Bureau Chief Tariq Afaq, Shibli Faraz was on a visit to the area when armed assailants opened fire on his car. The police moved swiftly to the spot and cordoned off the area.

The gunshots shattered the window glasses of the car. SAMAA TV aired a still image showing a cracked windscreen of a car.

This is a developing story