Shibli Faraz accepts defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections

PTI will make new action plan for next round, says the federal minister

Federal Minister for Information and Technology Shibli Faraz has accepted defeat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections 2021.

The federal minister said the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was defeated because the PTI was competing with itself. Had it not been so, they could have won in 14 districts.

Inflation was also a reason for its loss in the election in KP, he added.

He believed that PTI will be successful in the second phase of the KP LG election and will rectify its weaknesses.

He said that JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman would not emerge in the lead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because they have no manifesto and no future in the province. They won votes only in the name of religion, the minister said.

The vote count for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections, in 17 districts, is still underway.

For the first time in the province, people have directly voted to elect tehsil chairpersons or mayors and are now waiting for the results.

However, the ruling PTI appears to be losing ground as the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam was leading on many fronts.