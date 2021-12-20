Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shibli Faraz accepts defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections

PTI will make new action plan for next round, says the federal minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Federal Minister for Information and Technology Shibli Faraz has accepted defeat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections 2021.

The federal minister said the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was defeated because the PTI was competing with itself. Had it not been so, they could have won in 14 districts.

Inflation was also a reason for its loss in the election in KP, he added.

He believed that PTI will be successful in the second phase of the KP LG election and will rectify its weaknesses.

He said that JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman would not emerge in the lead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because they have no manifesto and no future in the province. They won votes only in the name of religion, the minister said.

The vote count for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections, in 17 districts, is still underway.

For the first time in the province, people have directly voted to elect tehsil chairpersons or mayors and are now waiting for the results.

However, the ruling PTI appears to be losing ground as the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam was leading on many fronts.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shibli Faraz, KP LG elections, PTI
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Candidate killed by celebratory gunfire shortly after winning election
Candidate killed by celebratory gunfire shortly after winning election
KP LG polls: JUI-F leads, PTI suffers defeats in strongholds
KP LG polls: JUI-F leads, PTI suffers defeats in strongholds
Two killed in violence-hit KP LG elections
Two killed in violence-hit KP LG elections
Shibli Faraz: Attackers carried black flags, chased 'my car'
Shibli Faraz: Attackers carried black flags, chased ‘my car’
Lahore doubles courts to keep up with flood of divorces
Lahore doubles courts to keep up with flood of divorces
JI Chief accuses PPP, PTI of backing land, tanker mafias
JI Chief accuses PPP, PTI of backing land, tanker mafias
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
Indecisive Pervez Khattak stamps ballot paper twice
Indecisive Pervez Khattak stamps ballot paper twice
Two killed in Bajaur as bomb targets ANP vehicle
Two killed in Bajaur as bomb targets ANP vehicle
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.