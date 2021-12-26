Rasheed: Government in indirect contact with TTP

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that Pakistan is in indirect touch with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

At a press conference on Sunday, he clarified that direct communication with the outlawed organisation has not taken place.

Last month, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have reached a complete ceasefire. The negotiations were facilitated by the interim Afghan government.

On December 26, the interior minister revealed that the government will meet the Taliban government in Afghanistan to discuss the border fencing issue. "We want to solve the matter in an inclusive way. It includes a lot of hard work and money."

Rasheed stressed that the Pakistan government wants to help the Taliban. "They, too, have assured that Afghanistan's land won't ever be used against us."

Earlier this week, Taliban fighters disrupted fencing at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and took away reels of barbed wire. They then warned Pakistani soldiers against resuming fencing.

The conflict was later resolved during a conversation between the defense ministries of both countries.

According to officials, Pakistan has completed 90% fencing of the 2600-kilometer-long border with Afghanistan which began in 2017 to end terrorist infiltration and smuggling. The move was opposed by the neighbouring country.

Nawaz Sharif's return

When asked about the rumours around PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, the minister offered to pay for his fare to return to Pakistan. "I am allowing him a one-sided ticket as well."

Rasheed said that the PML-N leader "created a drama" to leave the country. "He [Nawaz] never visited a doctor. All he did from there [London] was attack the judiciary and establishment."

"Three members of his family are here. If Nawaz wants to come, he can too. Imran Khan is not going anywhere," the minister pointed out.

He claimed that the opposition party is making hay out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's local body election results. "Winning and losing is a part of the elections."

"Look at yourself. You have been accused in one of the world's biggest corruption cases. This is our misfortune. People may disagree with our reforms and politics but everyone knows that the Sharifs and Zardari families are corrupt, dishonest, sluggish, and extravagant."

Rasheed said that PTI is facing the aftermath of what the previous governments did. "The only place we lack in is communication and we accept our mistakes."

He added that PM Khan is not going anywhere. He will fight against corruption till his last breath.