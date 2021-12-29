Sheikh Rasheed candidly says it all about Nawaz, inflation, mini-budget

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that it makes no difference if PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif returns to the country or not.

Speaking to journalists at Rawalpindi’s under-construction Maan Bacha (mother-child) Hospital, the minister got candid about Nawaz Sharif’s return and the future of the PTI government.

He reiterated his offer to buy Nawaz Sharif the air ticket to return to Pakistan.

Hinting at the parsimony attributed to Sheikhs in Pakistan, Rasheed said he was making the offer despite being a Sheikh.

Sheikh is a caste in Pakistan and has no link with the Arabic word shaikh or sheikh which means ‘a venerable man of more than 50 years of age.’

Rasheed said every political party in Pakistan wanted to earn the patronage of the “establishment” but the establishment had decided to support only the elected government.

He also said that “great institutions” of the country were there to always serve the nation while governments may “come and go.”

The minister said that Imran Khan would bring down inflation in the final year of his government.

He said Parliament would approve the mini-budget and there would be no apocalypse.

Rasheed confirmed some of the coalition partners were not happy about the mini-budget. The government would be able to successfully persuade them, he said.

The federal cabinet was expected to approve the mini-budget bill on Tuesday but the approval was delayed after Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam expressed reservations about the mini-budget.

The cabinet is now expected to meet on Thursday.

Rasheed also said that Lai Nullah project has been approved by the Central Working Development Party and it would bring prosperity to the people living along its banks. “We will not evict anyone,” he said.