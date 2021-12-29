Wednesday, December 29, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sheikh Rasheed candidly says it all about Nawaz, inflation, mini-budget

Confirms some coalition partners were not happy

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that it makes no difference if PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif returns to the country or not.

Speaking to journalists at Rawalpindi’s under-construction Maan Bacha (mother-child) Hospital, the minister got candid about Nawaz Sharif’s return and the future of the PTI government.

He reiterated his offer to buy Nawaz Sharif the air ticket to return to Pakistan.

Hinting at the parsimony attributed to Sheikhs in Pakistan, Rasheed said he was making the offer despite being a Sheikh.

Sheikh is a caste in Pakistan and has no link with the Arabic word shaikh or sheikh which means ‘a venerable man of more than 50 years of age.’

Rasheed said every political party in Pakistan wanted to earn the patronage of the “establishment” but the establishment had decided to support only the elected government.

He also said that “great institutions” of the country were there to always serve the nation while governments may “come and go.” 

The minister said that Imran Khan would bring down inflation in the final year of his government.

He said Parliament would approve the mini-budget and there would be no apocalypse.

Rasheed confirmed some of the coalition partners were not happy about the mini-budget. The government would be able to successfully persuade them, he said.

The federal cabinet was expected to approve the mini-budget bill on Tuesday but the approval was delayed after Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam expressed reservations about the mini-budget.

The cabinet is now expected to meet on Thursday.

Rasheed also said that Lai Nullah project has been approved by the Central Working Development Party and it would bring prosperity to the people living along its banks. “We will not evict anyone,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intense cold, wind gives Karachi a real Winter for change
Intense cold, wind gives Karachi a real Winter for change
Nasla Tower: SBCA MD disappears after builder, officials booked
Nasla Tower: SBCA MD disappears after builder, officials booked
Karachi-Dubai becomes 9th busiest air route as expatriates return
Karachi-Dubai becomes 9th busiest air route as expatriates return
SC wants all illegal structures on Kidney Hill park demolished
SC wants all illegal structures on Kidney Hill park demolished
UK police investigate rape claims from Ahmadi accusing leader's family
UK police investigate rape claims from Ahmadi accusing leader’s family
Fire erupts at factory in Karachi's SITE
Fire erupts at factory in Karachi’s SITE
New PMLN claims on Sharif's return as govt plans counterblow
New PMLN claims on Sharif’s return as govt plans counterblow
Man who tried to kidnap student from university bus arrested
Man who tried to kidnap student from university bus arrested
Police, anti-corruption teams raid SBCA office in Karachi
Police, anti-corruption teams raid SBCA office in Karachi
Mini-budget, Omicron cases, efforts for Nawaz Sharif's repatriation
Mini-budget, Omicron cases, efforts for Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.