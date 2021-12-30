Sheikh Rasheed: Common man to shoulder Rs2b burden

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the common man would shoulder only Rs2 billion burden of the mini-budget, which will withdraw Rs350 billion tax exemptions.

Speaking to journalists after the cabinet meeting, he said that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has assured the cabinet members that the remaining burden will not fall on the common man.

Tarin told the meeting that 17% GST (General Sales Tax) would be imposed on certain items not used by the common man, Rasheed said.

The interior minister said that coalition partners were supporting the supplementary finance bill.