SHC orders demolition of wedding hall in Karachi’s Korangi

The Sindh High Court has instructed authorities to demolish the Bandhan wedding hall in Karachi’s Korangi within 10 days. The lawn was reportedly constructed on a residential plot.

At a hearing on Friday, an angry Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput warned that if the hall is not demolished, the court will initiate contempt proceedings against officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority.

The Supreme Court has been on a rampage against illegal constructions in Karachi for over a year now. The Sindh High Court, too, has now followed suit.

During the proceeding, the court asked if commercial activities were allowed on residential plots. “We have filed a request to change the status of the land,” the lawyer of the lawn’s owner said.

“How can you use the land for a business before its status was changed? Who gave you the authority to take the law in your hands?” Justice Rajput retorted.

Here, the SBCA advocate interfered. “Ultimately, action against officers, who allowed the construction of the wedding hall, will be taken.”

This irked the court more. “Just tell us how much time will the demolition take.” The SBCA lawyer replied that the wedding hall will be taken down within 10 days.

Consequently, the court instructed the SBCA to submit the demolition report of the lawn at the next hearing and adjourned the case till December 24.

Defence Villas

During the hearing on Friday, the court also prohibited construction on the Malir River adjacent to the Defence Villas located near Karachi’s Malir Cantonment.

Regarding the buildings that have already been built there, the court has instructed SBCA to immediately take action against them. It has also summoned the area’s anti-encroachment director and land record officer on January 19.