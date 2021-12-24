Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Senator

He will be able to work as Finance Minister

Posted: Dec 24, 2021
Last Updated: 39 mins ago

Tarin was sworn in by the chairman Senate.

Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin, the advisor to the PM on finance and revenue, has been sworn in as a member of the Senate.

He was elected senator from a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seat on Monday.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to Tarin as the Senate session resumed on Friday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Ayub Afridi had vacated his Senate seat to allow Tarin to be elected.

Becoming a member of Parliament will allow Tarin to work as Finance Minister. He was appointed as Finance Minister in April this year through an ordinance that expired in October as Tarin was holding talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington.

