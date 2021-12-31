Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shahid Afridi has a request for you on New Year

Celebratory gunfire kills several people every year

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Former ace cricketer Shahid Afridi has urged people to refrain from celebratory gunfire on New Year's midnight. 

Afridi, who is also Director Sports at SAMAA, has made a passionate appeal on New Year's Eve.

In recent years, celebratory gunfire has become a common occurrence in several Pakistani cities. It causes a number of deaths every year.

"Children become orphan, women are widowed, and mothers left bereft of their children. This brutality cannot be be labelled as celebration," SAMAA TV said in one of its reports.

The aerial gunfire on New Year's Night is so prevalent that the state machinery has been overwhelmed, it said.

Karachi District South Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir is part of a police campaign against celebratory gunfire, which has already been declared illegal.

Shahid Afridi has recorded a video message urging people to refrain from firing into the air on New Year's Eve.

"On the behalf of the Addtional IG Karachi and the South Police, I request all of you that please don't celebrate the New Year in a way that leads to the loss of so many lives because of gunfire," Afridi said.

"Celebrate the New Year with love and by caring about each other," he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shahid Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shahid Afridi celebratory gunfire, Shahid Afridi message,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid
Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid
New Year's Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
New Year’s Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
Karachi braces for 'powerful' second winter spell in January
Karachi braces for ‘powerful’ second winter spell in January
Teenagers shoot passerby 'for thrill' in Karachi's Scheme 33
Teenagers shoot passerby ‘for thrill’ in Karachi’s Scheme 33
'We spit on your money, won't sell Nazim Jokhio’s body'
‘We spit on your money, won’t sell Nazim Jokhio’s body’
Quetta death toll rises to six as city shuts down
Quetta death toll rises to six as city shuts down
Sheikh Rasheed: Common man to shoulder Rs2b burden
Sheikh Rasheed: Common man to shoulder Rs2b burden
World welcomes 2022 with fireworks in Auckland, Sydney
World welcomes 2022 with fireworks in Auckland, Sydney
Sindh govt moves to establish its own police cadre
Sindh govt moves to establish its own police cadre
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.