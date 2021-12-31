Shahid Afridi has a request for you on New Year

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Former ace cricketer Shahid Afridi has urged people to refrain from celebratory gunfire on New Year's midnight.

Afridi, who is also Director Sports at SAMAA, has made a passionate appeal on New Year's Eve.

In recent years, celebratory gunfire has become a common occurrence in several Pakistani cities. It causes a number of deaths every year.

"Children become orphan, women are widowed, and mothers left bereft of their children. This brutality cannot be be labelled as celebration," SAMAA TV said in one of its reports.

The aerial gunfire on New Year's Night is so prevalent that the state machinery has been overwhelmed, it said.

Karachi District South Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir is part of a police campaign against celebratory gunfire, which has already been declared illegal.

Shahid Afridi has recorded a video message urging people to refrain from firing into the air on New Year's Eve.

"On the behalf of the Addtional IG Karachi and the South Police, I request all of you that please don't celebrate the New Year in a way that leads to the loss of so many lives because of gunfire," Afridi said.

"Celebrate the New Year with love and by caring about each other," he said.