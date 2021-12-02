Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi

ADJ Sujawal was stuck in traffic on Expressway

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

An Additional Sessions Judge (ADJ) was deprived of his cellphone by armed men on Main Expressway Road on Wednesday night.

According to details, District Sujawal ADJ Naveed Hussain Kolachi travelling from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) to Sharae Faisal with his son and two drivers when two armed men stormed at their four-wheeler that was stuck in traffic jam.

Muhammad Ali Kolachi, ADJ’s son, in his statement to police said that their vehicle was stuck in traffic jam on Main Epressway Road near Byco petrol pump when they saw two armed men looting cell-phones and cash from commuters stuck in traffic. Ali, who is also an advocate by profession, said that the armed men then came to their vehicle and put the gun on the head of ADJ who was sitting on the back seat. He said that gunmen snatched mobile phones and valuables from all four of them including the ADJ. The muggers then moved on to other vehicles, he added.

He claimed that a police mobile of Baloch Colony Police Station was standing at some distance. According to him, he went to policemen and told them about this incident but they could not arrest the accused.

Baloch Colony police registered an FIR No: 452/21 under sections 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 34 (common intention) on complaint of Muhammad Ali Kolachi against unknown armed men.

Further investigation is underway.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Sindh Bar Council secretary shot dead in Karachi
Sindh Bar Council secretary shot dead in Karachi
Karachi: Passengers test Covid positive on arrival from Saudi Arabia
Karachi: Passengers test Covid positive on arrival from Saudi Arabia
Zahir Jaffer's lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Sindh: young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband's wrist
Sindh: young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband’s wrist
JI's stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
JI’s stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
Ordinance for regularisation of illegal buildings sent to Sindh governor
Ordinance for regularisation of illegal buildings sent to Sindh governor
Bolan Mail back on track after two years
Bolan Mail back on track after two years
Covid-19 booster shots, temperature drops, crude oil prices
Covid-19 booster shots, temperature drops, crude oil prices
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.