Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi

An Additional Sessions Judge (ADJ) was deprived of his cellphone by armed men on Main Expressway Road on Wednesday night.

According to details, District Sujawal ADJ Naveed Hussain Kolachi travelling from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) to Sharae Faisal with his son and two drivers when two armed men stormed at their four-wheeler that was stuck in traffic jam.

Muhammad Ali Kolachi, ADJ’s son, in his statement to police said that their vehicle was stuck in traffic jam on Main Epressway Road near Byco petrol pump when they saw two armed men looting cell-phones and cash from commuters stuck in traffic. Ali, who is also an advocate by profession, said that the armed men then came to their vehicle and put the gun on the head of ADJ who was sitting on the back seat. He said that gunmen snatched mobile phones and valuables from all four of them including the ADJ. The muggers then moved on to other vehicles, he added.

He claimed that a police mobile of Baloch Colony Police Station was standing at some distance. According to him, he went to policemen and told them about this incident but they could not arrest the accused.

Baloch Colony police registered an FIR No: 452/21 under sections 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 34 (common intention) on complaint of Muhammad Ali Kolachi against unknown armed men.

Further investigation is underway.