Senate employee booked for filming women at Islamabad ATM

The Islamabad police have booked a Senate employee, identified as Rana Izhar, for harassing and filming two women at an ATM near the F-5 Markaz after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the clip, the man, dressed in a red hoodie and grey sweatpants, can be seen with his mobile phone. The woman who was filming him asked Izhar why he was harassing them. The man mumbled a sorry and fled from the scene.

Another woman can be heard in the video as well. She tells Izhar she is calling the police after which he runs with the woman following him.

According to the police, Izhar is an officer at the Senate. On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against him at the Kohsar police station under sections 354 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes) and 509 (insulting modesty or sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The statements of the women have been recorded and a USB containing the video has been obtained. The police have begun a search operation to arrest the man as soon as possible.

