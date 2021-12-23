Thursday, December 23, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Senate employee booked for filming women at Islamabad ATM

FIR registered under sections of harassment

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

Screengrab from the viral video.

Listen to the story
The Islamabad police have booked a Senate employee, identified as Rana Izhar, for harassing and filming two women at an ATM near the F-5 Markaz after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the clip, the man, dressed in a red hoodie and grey sweatpants, can be seen with his mobile phone. The woman who was filming him asked Izhar why he was harassing them. The man mumbled a sorry and fled from the scene. Another woman can be heard in the video as well. She tells Izhar she is calling the police after which he runs with the woman following him. According to the police, Izhar is an officer at the Senate. On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against him at the Kohsar police station under sections 354 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes) and 509 (insulting modesty or sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The statements of the women have been recorded and a USB containing the video has been obtained. The police have begun a search operation to arrest the man as soon as possible. Harassment in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pkMadadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518Pakistan Citizen portal
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Islamabad police have booked a Senate employee, identified as Rana Izhar, for harassing and filming two women at an ATM near the F-5 Markaz after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the clip, the man, dressed in a red hoodie and grey sweatpants, can be seen with his mobile phone. The woman who was filming him asked Izhar why he was harassing them. The man mumbled a sorry and fled from the scene.

Another woman can be heard in the video as well. She tells Izhar she is calling the police after which he runs with the woman following him.

According to the police, Izhar is an officer at the Senate. On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against him at the Kohsar police station under sections 354 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes) and 509 (insulting modesty or sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The statements of the women have been recorded and a USB containing the video has been obtained. The police have begun a search operation to arrest the man as soon as possible.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

 
harassment Islamabad
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
harassment, islamabad, ATM,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Weather update: Karachi, gear up for some winter rain
Weather update: Karachi, gear up for some winter rain
Woman from Philippines assaulted, harassed in Lahore
Woman from Philippines assaulted, harassed in Lahore
Four bodies found in Balochistan cave
Four bodies found in Balochistan cave
ECP stops Bannu recount, Lakki Marwat's Betani falls to JUI-F
ECP stops Bannu recount, Lakki Marwat’s Betani falls to JUI-F
Lakki Marwat: Fight over school fund leaves teacher dead
Lakki Marwat: Fight over school fund leaves teacher dead
Omicron in Balochistan, Meesha Shafi defamation case, slow internet
Omicron in Balochistan, Meesha Shafi defamation case, slow internet
Maulana Tariq Jameel: Islam doesn't preach incidents like Sialkot lynching
Maulana Tariq Jameel: Islam doesn’t preach incidents like Sialkot lynching
Pakistan govt to produce biopics on Babar, Iqbal, Tipu Sultan
Pakistan govt to produce biopics on Babar, Iqbal, Tipu Sultan
Asad Umar blames inflation for defeat in KP LG polls
Asad Umar blames inflation for defeat in KP LG polls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.