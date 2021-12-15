Wednesday, December 15, 2021  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1443
SC orders HEC to seal illegal campuses of private varsities

Students of two universities to get their degrees verified

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: AFP/File

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan to seal all the illegal campuses of private universities.

The apex court heard a case about “illegal” campuses established by Preston and Al Khair universities in Karachi and Lahore. The students had approached the court against the HEC when they were not issued degrees after studying at the sub-campuses of the two universities.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday ordered the HEC to verify the degrees issued by the campuses in question and enforce uniform policies across the country. There will be no compromise on providing higher education to the young generation, the court said.

The top court took up the question if universities were allowed to set up sub-campuses. The bench said that the HEC had told the court that private varsities were not allowed to establish illegal campuses beyond their designated places and that they had been alerted multiple times.

The court remarked that the federal and provincial governments should be supportive of the HEC efforts to eradicate illegal activities.

The Lahore High Court had ordered the NAB to take action against private universities, Lawyer Ali Zafar told the court.

Justice Bandial said that the HEC has powers to act over the issue and the NAB does not need to investigate the matter. If the HEC is weak then the court will order the federation to amend the laws, the Supreme Court said.

Zafar told the court that the affected students had petitioned the Lahore High Court (LHC) to get their degrees verified but the High Court declared the campuses illegal instead.

Justice Bandial said the LHC had reached a correct judgement based on the fact.

