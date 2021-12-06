Monday, December 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SC dismisses FBR’s appeals against Kulsoom Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif

FBR accused PML-N leaders of not paying wealth tax

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Supreme Court has rejected appeals submitted by the Federal Board of Revenue against Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister, and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. FBR claims that the PML-N leaders didn't pay the wealth tax levied on them between 1994 and 1998. At a hearing on Monday, a two-member bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, remarked that the respondents paid their wealth tax from 1994 to 1998. The FBR had issued Kulsoom and Shehbaz notices to pay additional wealth tax but never sent them the demand notices. The court ruled that it was necessary to issue demand notices for the payment of additional wealth tax. "The FBR could not prove that the demand notices were sent to the respondents." The apex court, consequently, dismissed the board's request. At the previous hearing, the top court had given FBR the last chance to furnish proof of notices, showing additional taxes levied on Kulsoom and Shehbaz. Earlier, the Lahore High Court, on the writ petition of Kulsoom and Shehbaz had passed a judgment against the FBR claiming that the department failed to submit the proof of the notices for additional tax issued to the PML-N leaders. Following this, the department reached out to the top court.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Supreme Court has rejected appeals submitted by the Federal Board of Revenue against Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister, and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

FBR claims that the PML-N leaders didn’t pay the wealth tax levied on them between 1994 and 1998.

At a hearing on Monday, a two-member bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, remarked that the respondents paid their wealth tax from 1994 to 1998.

The FBR had issued Kulsoom and Shehbaz notices to pay additional wealth tax but never sent them the demand notices. The court ruled that it was necessary to issue demand notices for the payment of additional wealth tax.

“The FBR could not prove that the demand notices were sent to the respondents.” The apex court, consequently, dismissed the board’s request.

At the previous hearing, the top court had given FBR the last chance to furnish proof of notices, showing additional taxes levied on Kulsoom and Shehbaz.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court, on the writ petition of Kulsoom and Shehbaz had passed a judgment against the FBR claiming that the department failed to submit the proof of the notices for additional tax issued to the PML-N leaders.

Following this, the department reached out to the top court.

 
Federal Board of Revenue Kulsoom Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Supreme court, kulsoom nawaz, shehbaz sharif, FBR appeals
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bravery award for Sialkot worker who tried to shield Priyantha
Bravery award for Sialkot worker who tried to shield Priyantha
Weather update: Karachi temperatures to drop, rain forecast in Punjab
Weather update: Karachi temperatures to drop, rain forecast in Punjab
Walls at MQM's Lal Qila Ground demolished, DC shows surprise
Walls at MQM’s Lal Qila Ground demolished, DC shows surprise
Omicron: Pakistan bans inbound travel from nine more countries
Omicron: Pakistan bans inbound travel from nine more countries
PTI leader Jalal Bachlani shot in Karachi
PTI leader Jalal Bachlani shot in Karachi
Lahore bypolls: PLMN reclaims NA seat amid low turnout claims
Lahore bypolls: PLMN reclaims NA seat amid low turnout claims
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi BRT on December 10
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi BRT on December 10
Vehari thief steals monocle glass from Jinnah's statue
Vehari thief steals monocle glass from Jinnah’s statue
Sialkot incident: Six more suspects arrested, 124 held so far
Sialkot incident: Six more suspects arrested, 124 held so far
Balochistan gets first snowfall as Swat, Kalam blanketed
Balochistan gets first snowfall as Swat, Kalam blanketed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.