SC dismisses FBR’s appeals against Kulsoom Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif

The Supreme Court has rejected appeals submitted by the Federal Board of Revenue against Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister, and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

FBR claims that the PML-N leaders didn’t pay the wealth tax levied on them between 1994 and 1998.

At a hearing on Monday, a two-member bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, remarked that the respondents paid their wealth tax from 1994 to 1998.

The FBR had issued Kulsoom and Shehbaz notices to pay additional wealth tax but never sent them the demand notices. The court ruled that it was necessary to issue demand notices for the payment of additional wealth tax.

“The FBR could not prove that the demand notices were sent to the respondents.” The apex court, consequently, dismissed the board’s request.

At the previous hearing, the top court had given FBR the last chance to furnish proof of notices, showing additional taxes levied on Kulsoom and Shehbaz.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court, on the writ petition of Kulsoom and Shehbaz had passed a judgment against the FBR claiming that the department failed to submit the proof of the notices for additional tax issued to the PML-N leaders.

Following this, the department reached out to the top court.