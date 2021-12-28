Tuesday, December 28, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

SBP, NBP extend banking hours for December 30-31

The decision taken to facilitate tax collection

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will extend banking hours on December 30 and 31, 2021.

According to a notification issued Tuesday, this has been decided because the collection of government receipts, duties and taxes is taking place.

The field offices of the SBP Banking Corporation (SBP-BS) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan will be open till 8pm and 10pm, respectively, on December 30 and 31, 2021.

“Therefore, the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (Pvt) Limited (NIFT) has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 8pm on December 31, for clearing payment instruments on the same day,” the SBP said.

Special clearing refers to the clearing of a cheque through a bank in less than the usual three days, for an additional charge.

FaceBook WhatsApp
nbp sbp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
First spell of winter rain turns Karachi chilly
First spell of winter rain turns Karachi chilly
Brace for 14 degrees Celsius, more rain, Karachi
Brace for 14 degrees Celsius, more rain, Karachi
Five times Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed us all
Five times Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed us all
Benazir Bhutto anniversary: Bilawal announces anti-govt movement from Jan 5
Benazir Bhutto anniversary: Bilawal announces anti-govt movement from Jan 5
Is namaz at mosque built on qabza land acceptable: judge
Is namaz at mosque built on qabza land acceptable: judge
Karachi's Askari Park handed over to KMC
Karachi’s Askari Park handed over to KMC
SC wants all illegal structures on Kidney Hill park demolished
SC wants all illegal structures on Kidney Hill park demolished
Thirteen people escape from Sialkot's quarantine facility
Thirteen people escape from Sialkot’s quarantine facility
Fire erupts at factory in Karachi's SITE
Fire erupts at factory in Karachi’s SITE
IMF-friendly Shaukat Tarin becomes finance minister second time round
IMF-friendly Shaukat Tarin becomes finance minister second time round
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.