SBP, NBP extend banking hours for December 30-31

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will extend banking hours on December 30 and 31, 2021.

According to a notification issued Tuesday, this has been decided because the collection of government receipts, duties and taxes is taking place.

The field offices of the SBP Banking Corporation (SBP-BS) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan will be open till 8pm and 10pm, respectively, on December 30 and 31, 2021.

“Therefore, the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (Pvt) Limited (NIFT) has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 8pm on December 31, for clearing payment instruments on the same day,” the SBP said.

Special clearing refers to the clearing of a cheque through a bank in less than the usual three days, for an additional charge.