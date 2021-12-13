SBP makes borrowing money easy for customers of microfinance banks

The State Bank of Pakistan has issued revised prudential regulations for microfinance banks to streamline the requirement of obtaining credit information reports and simplify the documentation process for borrowers.

The move is aimed at enhancing the role of MFBs in accelerating economic activities and creating bigger opportunities for small borrowers. “Earlier, MFBs were required to obtain written declaration from borrowers about facilities already obtained by them from other financial institutions,” the central bank said.

The requirement has, however, been withdrawn to avoid duplication because Licensed Commercial Banks (LCBs) are able to offer comprehensive CIR to individuals/borrowers.

“This would bring efficiency and further simplify the loan approval process by reducing documentary requirements from borrowers,” SBP added.

A notification issued Saturday stated that MFBs were earlier required to obtain a mandatory credit report from the SBP’s eCIB for all credit facilities exceeding Rs30,000.

Since LCBs are able to offer comprehensive CIR to its members, which constitutes of almost all banks, MFBs, and non-bank microfinance companies; therefore, the mandatory requirement to make inquiries from SBP’s eCIB has been withdrawn,” the SBP statement said.

This revision will allow MFBs to independently decide on obtaining CIR of borrowers, regardless of loan size.

“Furthermore, MFBs obligation towards reporting to SBP’s Electronic Credit Information Bureau (eCIB) has also been simplified besides aligning relevant terminologies with the Credit Bureaus Act, 2015,” the central bank added.

What is CIR?

A Credit Information Report (CIR) is a report on past repayment performance as reported by various member banks and financial institutions about an individual. It is important that you monitor your CIR from time to time. There are a number of things you can do to improve your credit profile. It provides information on prompt payment, as well as defaulted payments.