Sarfaraz wants to make Afridi’s farewell PSL memorable

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that he wants to make Shahid Afridi’s farewell Pakistan Super League season memorable.

The Gladiators traded the 44-year-old all-rounder from Multan Sultans, who will now have an extra pick in the upcoming draft scheduled on December 12.

The wicketkeeper-batter feels that he’s happy to have Afridi on his side and he will try to learn from the experience of the former skipper.

“Afridi is my senior, and he will be an asset to our team,” Sarfaraz told media in Karachi. “We will try to make this event memorable for Afridi by winning PSL 7.”

The 34-year-old was optimistic that in-form Pakistan would win the forthcoming series against West Indies.

The Gladiators captain also clarified that he is not ‘heartbroken’ after being dropped from the Pakistan squad and asked people that they should not take his poetry seriously.

“Don’t take my poetry seriously, I’m not sad,” he said. “I am enjoying cricket and watching dramas.”