Sacking case: Supreme Court reinstates low grade employees

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided to reinstate thousands of government employees, from grades one to seven, who were left jobless after the apex court annulled the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act, 2010.

A five-judge bench is hearing a set of petitions seeking review of the annulment under which nearly 17,000 government employees were rendered jobless.

On Friday, the top court ruled that the 2010 law conflicted with the Constitution and instructed authorities to reinstitute employees who were sacked between 1996 and 1999.

“Workers who were fired on the grounds of misconduct and corruption won’t be reinstated,” Justice Umar Ata Bandial said, adding that the employees who were required to take the test at the time of recruitment will have to sit for the test again.

It was also decided that the employees would be reinstated at the same grades on which they were dismissed.

The decision was passed by a majority of four is to one. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah accepted the request to review the judgment.

Earlier, at a hearing on Wednesday, the federal government presented a formula in court:

Employees from grade 1 to grade 7 would be reinstated without any preconditions.

Employees from grade 8 to grade 17 will have to take a test conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission. The test will be held within three months and meanwhile, they would be considered ad hoc or temporary employees.

The government would not take back the money given to the employees in salaries and perks.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan told the court that its decision to annul the sacked employees act had left 5,947 employees from 38 federal institutions jobless.

Justice Qazi Amin said the Supreme Court did not order to sack any employee and it had only annulled the law.

The sacked employees, on the other hand, have reportedly rejected the government proposal.

Who are sacked employees?

In 2010, the Pakistan Peoples Party government passed the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act, 2010 shortly after it promulgated an ordinance to reinstate over 16,000 government employees who were sacked in 1996 by the then Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government.

However, the Supreme Court declared the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act, 2010 illegal and unconstitutional in August 2021, and the employees were again sent home.

Most of these sacked employees have protested in different cities of the country.