Reconstruct schools or face contempt charges, SC tells KP govt

Hundreds of schools were destoryed in the 2005 earthquake

Posted: Dec 21, 2021
Posted: Dec 21, 2021

The Supreme Court has instructed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to reconstruct all the schools in the province destroyed in the 2005 earthquake or face contempt charges. "It seems that these schools will stay under construction forever," an angry Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said at a hearing Tuesday. The counsel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government told the court that so far, 244 schools in areas affected during the earthquake have been rebuilt. "At other schools, 70% of the reconstruction has been completed." How much time will that take now, the top judge asked impatiently. Here, Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked the government to give a final deadline. "Give us a month and a date. We want all the schools in the province built and open by then," he said. On this, the lawyers requested the court for some time. "Construction work in the province halts during winters," he said. The apex court, consequently, instructed the government to rebuild all the schools within the next six months and submit a report. The chief justice has also summoned the chief of the Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority to appear in court in person at the next hearing. The case has been adjourned for six months. During the 2005 earthquake, hundreds of schools were destroyed. The government had then formed ERRA and given it the responsibility to rebuild 540 schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the advocate-general of the province, so far, 238 schools have been built.
