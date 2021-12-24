Raza Rabbani: State supports extremist parties for its personal means

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"From 1947 to date, the state has always supported right-wing religious and extremist parties and encouraged their internal and external doctrines," PPP Senator Raza Rabbani has claimed.

Speaking at a Senate session Friday, he said that the state is defined by the civil and military bureaucracy of Pakistan, not the people sitting in parliament.

"The people of Pakistan have never been given the right of political dissent," the senator pointed out. "And if a judge passes a judgment against them, the state makes an example out of them. And, all of these people, at one stage or the other become missing people."

Their family keeps looking for them, but the state hides them in places, where it's impossible to find them, Rabbani added.

The PPP senator also raised questions on the government conducting a ceasefire with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He says the group reforming in Afghanistan will "fuel terrorism in the country".

'Shameful' Sialkot lynching

During the session, Adviser to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that the lynching and murder of Priyantha Kumara has shaken the nation to the core.

"We have arrested the suspects and the case trial will be conducted in an anti-terrorism court," he pointed out. Awan regretted that prolonged cases and delay in justice is the "weakness of our law".

He invited all the parliamentarians to bring reforms in the law that will ensure timely punishment of criminals such as these.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, on the other hand, said that a delegation comprising lawmakers from the Upper House will visit Sri Lanka and meet the family of the deceased.

"The delegation will present a resolution passed by the Senate to his family," he said.