Rawalpindi school van attacked, driver injured

A man was injured when shots were fired at a school van on Rawalpindi’s Adiala Road Monday morning. According to the police, the victim was driving the vehicle when it was attacked.

The police say initial reports suggest four shots were fired. The suspects managed to flee from the crime scene.

Fortunately, the children remained safe. The driver, however, was shot in the attack. He was immediately moved to the Rawalpindi District Headquarters Hospital.

After the attack was reported, the police reached the site and cordoned off the area. Evidence and CCTV footage are being obtained.

IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, too, has taken notice of the incident and instructed the police to prepare an investigation report.