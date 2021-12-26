Sunday, December 26, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rawalpindi man confesses to killing American-Pakistani woman

Bangash buried her body in Lakki Marwat

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
A man in Rawalpindi, 29, identified as Rizwan Habib Bangash, has confessed to killing an American-Pakistani woman and burying her body in Lakki Marwat, the police said Saturday. The victim, 47-year-old Wajiha Farooq Swati, was the suspect's ex-wife. She arrived in Pakistan on October 16 to reclaim property worth millions of rupees that she had transferred to Bangash before their divorce. Rawalpindi CPO Sajid Kiani, at a press conference, said that the suspect kidnapped the woman, murdered her, and then took the corpse to Lakki Marwat. He buried the body in his servant's house near the Peezo area. The police have recovered the body after Bangash's confession. It has been sent for a postmortem examination after which it will be handed over to the family. On Saturday, the police arrested the suspect's father too. He has been accused of hiding and aiding the crime. CPO Kiani said that the police have been in touch with the American embassy as well and promised to arrest other suspects in the case. Further investigations are underway.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A man in Rawalpindi, 29, identified as Rizwan Habib Bangash, has confessed to killing an American-Pakistani woman and burying her body in Lakki Marwat, the police said Saturday.

The victim, 47-year-old Wajiha Farooq Swati, was the suspect’s ex-wife. She arrived in Pakistan on October 16 to reclaim property worth millions of rupees that she had transferred to Bangash before their divorce.

Rawalpindi CPO Sajid Kiani, at a press conference, said that the suspect kidnapped the woman, murdered her, and then took the corpse to Lakki Marwat. He buried the body in his servant’s house near the Peezo area.

The police have recovered the body after Bangash’s confession. It has been sent for a postmortem examination after which it will be handed over to the family.

On Saturday, the police arrested the suspect’s father too. He has been accused of hiding and aiding the crime.

CPO Kiani said that the police have been in touch with the American embassy as well and promised to arrest other suspects in the case. Further investigations are underway.

 
Murder Rawalpindi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Eighty Green Line buses hit Karachi roads
Eighty Green Line buses hit Karachi roads
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Thousands of Pakistanis wanting quick money lose Rs1 billion
Thousands of Pakistanis wanting quick money lose Rs1 billion
Nazim Jokhio died of iron rod beatings to perianal region
Nazim Jokhio died of iron rod beatings to perianal region
Sindh's Governor just got taken for a ride...
Sindh’s Governor just got taken for a ride…
PM Imran Khan announces new organisational structure for PTI
PM Imran Khan announces new organisational structure for PTI
PIA celebrates Christmas with Santa on board
PIA celebrates Christmas with Santa on board
2,300 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel
2,300 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel
Earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan
Earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan
Petition for Nawaz Sharif, Omicron, weather updates
Petition for Nawaz Sharif, Omicron, weather updates
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.