Rawalpindi man confesses to killing American-Pakistani woman

A man in Rawalpindi, 29, identified as Rizwan Habib Bangash, has confessed to killing an American-Pakistani woman and burying her body in Lakki Marwat, the police said Saturday.

The victim, 47-year-old Wajiha Farooq Swati, was the suspect’s ex-wife. She arrived in Pakistan on October 16 to reclaim property worth millions of rupees that she had transferred to Bangash before their divorce.

Rawalpindi CPO Sajid Kiani, at a press conference, said that the suspect kidnapped the woman, murdered her, and then took the corpse to Lakki Marwat. He buried the body in his servant’s house near the Peezo area.

The police have recovered the body after Bangash’s confession. It has been sent for a postmortem examination after which it will be handed over to the family.

On Saturday, the police arrested the suspect’s father too. He has been accused of hiding and aiding the crime.

CPO Kiani said that the police have been in touch with the American embassy as well and promised to arrest other suspects in the case. Further investigations are underway.