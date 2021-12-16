Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers

LEAs trace WhatsApp used by the criminals

An eight members gang involved in kidnapping for ransom has been arrested by Sindh Rangers in Karachi and initial investigation has revealed that the kidnappers were government employees.

The arrested men are old friends who have been robbing and kidnapping people for ransom for a long period, according to the officials.

Rangers' Colonel Sikander on Thursday told a press conference that the mastermind, Adnan, worked at a judge's office, two of the accused were identified as Pakistan Customs' employees, two as police constables, and one as a Central District employee. The other two were also government employees, he said.

Colonel Sikander said the accused belonged to five government departments.

They had abducted a young jeweller to extort Rs20 million in ransom.

After the kidnapping they removed the sim card from the victim's cell phone and used his WhatsApp to make ransom calls.

The kidnappers contacted the victim's father and told him to give them Rs20 million in ransom, Colonel Sikander said.

He said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have successfully rescued the abducted man and recovered six non-customs-paid vehicles and motorcycles.

Colonel Sikander said people assume that WhatsApp can not be traced but it was wrong and the LEAs had traced the accused through WhatsApp.