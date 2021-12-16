Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers

LEAs trace WhatsApp used by the criminals

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

An eight members gang involved in kidnapping for ransom has been arrested by Sindh Rangers in Karachi and initial investigation has revealed that the kidnappers were government employees.

The arrested men are old friends who have been robbing and kidnapping people for ransom for a long period, according to the officials.

Rangers' Colonel Sikander on Thursday told a press conference that the mastermind, Adnan, worked at a judge's office, two of the accused were identified as Pakistan Customs' employees, two as police constables, and one as a Central District employee. The other two were also government employees, he said.

Colonel Sikander said the accused belonged to five government departments.

They had abducted a young jeweller to extort Rs20 million in ransom.

After the kidnapping they removed the sim card from the victim's cell phone and used his WhatsApp to make ransom calls.

The accused belong to five government departments.

Colonel Sikander

The kidnappers contacted the victim's father and told him to give them Rs20 million in ransom, Colonel Sikander said.

He said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have successfully rescued the abducted man and recovered six non-customs-paid vehicles and motorcycles.

Colonel Sikander said people assume that WhatsApp can not be traced but it was wrong and the LEAs had traced the accused through WhatsApp.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh Rangers, Karachi, kidnapping for ransom gang arrested
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
Polling slow, turnout low for Khanewal PP-206 by-election, PTI-PML-N face-off
Polling slow, turnout low for Khanewal PP-206 by-election, PTI-PML-N face-off
Contradictory statements from PMLN spark minus Maryam Nawaz debate
Contradictory statements from PMLN spark minus Maryam Nawaz debate
Jahangir Tareen: Never gave a penny for Bani Gala expenses
Jahangir Tareen: Never gave a penny for Bani Gala expenses
Let's ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
Let’s ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
Bahawalpur court sentences four men to death for gang-raping student
Bahawalpur court sentences four men to death for gang-raping student
Govt present formula to reinstate thousands of sacked employees
Govt present formula to reinstate thousands of sacked employees
Khanewal by-elections: PML-N's Atta Tarar, 50 others booked
Khanewal by-elections: PML-N’s Atta Tarar, 50 others booked
Govt to provide high-speed internet on motorways
Govt to provide high-speed internet on motorways
Gwadar: first round of talks successful between govt and protestors
Gwadar: first round of talks successful between govt and protestors
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.