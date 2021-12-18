Saturday, December 18, 2021  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Qureshi: OIC conference to find solutions to Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis

Promises Sunday's meeting will be 'historic'

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is hopeful that the upcoming Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Conference in Islamabad will help bridge the gap between the Taliban and the world.

In a media briefing at the Parliament House on Saturday, he said that Afghanistan is suffering a humanitarian crisis. "The goal of this summit is to highlight and find solutions to the plight of the neighbouring country."

We need to take steps to protect more than 38 million Afghan families, Qureshi pressed.

He cautioned that Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. People in the country are facing food shortages. The banking and financial system of the country has collapsed. This situation will affect the entire region.

"With the given condition, people will now be forced to leave Afghanistan due to hunger," the minister warned.

He appealed to the world to "not turn their facing away" from the war-torn country. "Our goal is to unveil to the world the ground realities in Afghanistan."

Qureshi was confident that the meeting on Sunday will be "historic".

The meeting

Pakistan is hosting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers conference in Islamabad. The three-day event begins on Friday and the Council of Foreign Ministers will convene on December 19 chaired by Saudi Arabia.

A Taliban delegation led by the interim foreign minister will participate in the moot. Special representatives from the United States, Russia, and China are also included in the guest list.

A delegation from Saudi Arabia including Afghan affairs department head Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud al-Kabir and Prince Jiluwi bin Turki arrived in Islamabad on Friday.

 
Afghanistan OIC conference SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cold winds engulf Karachi, temperature stays in single digits
Cold winds engulf Karachi, temperature stays in single digits
Smog in Lahore: Punjab to close schools from Dec 23
Smog in Lahore: Punjab to close schools from Dec 23
Woman evicted from Nasla Tower dies of ‘severe depression’
Woman evicted from Nasla Tower dies of ‘severe depression’
Building in Karachi's Shershah collapses after explosion
Building in Karachi’s Shershah collapses after explosion
Karachi witnesses coldest morning of the season
Karachi witnesses coldest morning of the season
Dr Tahir Shamsi still in critical condition after brain haemorrhage
Dr Tahir Shamsi still in critical condition after brain haemorrhage
Prosecution wants Malik Adnan to testify in Sialkot lynching case
Prosecution wants Malik Adnan to testify in Sialkot lynching case
Four sentenced to long jail terms for Perween Rahman murder
Four sentenced to long jail terms for Perween Rahman murder
OIC Conference: 'Local holiday' in Islamabad over the weekend
OIC Conference: ‘Local holiday’ in Islamabad over the weekend
Earthquake prone Quetta constructs multi-storey time bombs
Earthquake prone Quetta constructs multi-storey time bombs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.