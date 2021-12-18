Qureshi: OIC conference to find solutions to Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is hopeful that the upcoming Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Conference in Islamabad will help bridge the gap between the Taliban and the world.

In a media briefing at the Parliament House on Saturday, he said that Afghanistan is suffering a humanitarian crisis. "The goal of this summit is to highlight and find solutions to the plight of the neighbouring country."

We need to take steps to protect more than 38 million Afghan families, Qureshi pressed.

He cautioned that Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. People in the country are facing food shortages. The banking and financial system of the country has collapsed. This situation will affect the entire region.

"With the given condition, people will now be forced to leave Afghanistan due to hunger," the minister warned.

He appealed to the world to "not turn their facing away" from the war-torn country. "Our goal is to unveil to the world the ground realities in Afghanistan."

Qureshi was confident that the meeting on Sunday will be "historic".

The meeting

Pakistan is hosting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers conference in Islamabad. The three-day event begins on Friday and the Council of Foreign Ministers will convene on December 19 chaired by Saudi Arabia.

A Taliban delegation led by the interim foreign minister will participate in the moot. Special representatives from the United States, Russia, and China are also included in the guest list.

A delegation from Saudi Arabia including Afghan affairs department head Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud al-Kabir and Prince Jiluwi bin Turki arrived in Islamabad on Friday.