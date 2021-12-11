Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Quetta civil society protest against Khilji brothers over ‘shocking’ videos

CM says govt in contact with Afghanistan over abducted women

Posted: Dec 11, 2021
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

The civil society in Quetta on Saturday held a demonstration against Hidayatullah Khilji and Khalil Khilji, the two brothers arrested for filming inappropriate videos of women and blackmailing them.

The videos have been described as 'inappropriate', 'shameful' and 'shocking' and show violence and assault against helpless young women.

Khilji brothers were arrested earlier this month while their third accomplice Shani Khilji is still at large.

A local court on Saturday remanded Hidayatullah and Khalil Khilji for another seven days into police custody as officials continue to investigate the crime.

The protesters demanded that Hidayatullah and Khalil Khilji be brought to justice to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

It was the second protest in as many days. On Friday, political parties held a demonstration. 

The protesters on Saturday recalled an earlier case involving videos that were used for blackmailing women students at the Balochistan University. The videos surfaced in 2019, but the investigation led to no major prosecution. Only one security guard was dismissed from work.

Dozens of people, including women, protested in front of Quetta Press Club. They held placard demanding credible action against Hidayatullah Khilji, the prime suspect.

The arrests, FIR and missing applicants

Quetta police announced the arrest of Hidayatullah and Khalil Khilji on Friday and said that they had seized mobile phones, videos, laptops, and USBs from them. 

The police registered an FIR under sections 34 (common intention), 354-A (stripping woman of her clothes), 365-B (seducing or forcing of adults into illicit intercourse), 376 (punishment for rape), 376-A (disclosure of the identity of the victim of rape, etc), 496-A (enticing or taking away a woman), 503 (criminal intimidation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 506-B and 509 (violating modesty or causing sexual harassment) at Quetta's Quaidabad police station.

The FIR is based on an application from a woman who told the police that the accused had been blackmailing her two teenaged daughters and had abducted them.

Later, another woman also submitted an application against the same three accused with the police.

However, both the mother of two young women and the second complainant have been reported missing, according to a BBC Urdu report.

Pakistan contacts Afghan authorities

Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Fida Hussain on Friday told journalists the location of the abducted women had been traced in Kabul. The issue would be taken up at the international level, he said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that the government was in contact with authorities in Afghanistan.

He said people violating "the modesty of mothers and sisters would not be spared."

