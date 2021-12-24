Putin speaks up against blasphemous sketches

In a remarkable statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that insulting Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) does not count as the expression of artistic freedom and instead it was a “violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam.”

His statement is in stark contrast to the statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron who last year refused to condemn French magazine Charlie Hebdo over its decision to reprint blasphemous sketches. Macron had said that France “will not give up cartoons.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Putin’s statement.

The Russian president, in his annual press conference in Moscow on Thursday, condemned the publication of blasphemous sketches, according to Russian news agency TASS.

He also criticized posting photos of Nazis and said that such acts “give rise to extremist reprisals.” Putin then cited as an example the attack on the office of Charlie Hebdo.

Putin said artistic freedom should not infringe on the freedom of others.

“Russia has evolved as a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional state, so Russians are used to respecting each other’s traditions. In some other countries, this respect comes in short supply,” Putin said, according to the news agency.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the remarks, saying the statement reaffirmed his position.

“I welcome President Putin’s statement which reaffirms my message that insulting our Holy Prophet PBUH is not ‘freedom of expression.'”

“We Muslims, esp Muslim leaders, must spread this message to leaders of the non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia,” the prime minister said.