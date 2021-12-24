Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Putin speaks up against blasphemous sketches

PM Imran Khan welcomes the remarks

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP

In a remarkable statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that insulting Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) does not count as the expression of artistic freedom and instead it was a “violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam.”

His statement is in stark contrast to the statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron who last year refused to condemn French magazine Charlie Hebdo over its decision to reprint blasphemous sketches. Macron had said that France “will not give up cartoons.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Putin’s statement.

The Russian president, in his annual press conference in Moscow on Thursday, condemned the publication of blasphemous sketches, according to Russian news agency TASS.

He also criticized posting photos of Nazis and said that such acts “give rise to extremist reprisals.” Putin then cited as an example the attack on the office of Charlie Hebdo.

Putin said artistic freedom should not infringe on the freedom of others.

“Russia has evolved as a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional state, so Russians are used to respecting each other’s traditions. In some other countries, this respect comes in short supply,” Putin said, according to the news agency.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the remarks, saying the statement reaffirmed his position.

“I welcome President Putin’s statement which reaffirms my message that insulting our Holy Prophet PBUH is not ‘freedom of expression.'”

“We Muslims, esp Muslim leaders, must spread this message to leaders of the non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia,” the prime minister said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Winter's first rain forecast in Karachi today
Winter’s first rain forecast in Karachi today
How four-year-old Harmeen battled for life
How four-year-old Harmeen battled for life
Three injured in blast near Karachi's Mehmoodabad Gate
Three injured in blast near Karachi’s Mehmoodabad Gate
Here’s why Falcon Mall was rebranded as Air War College
Here’s why Falcon Mall was rebranded as Air War College
Imran dissolves all PTI organizations in a major restructuring exercise
Imran dissolves all PTI organizations in a major restructuring exercise
India fails to act after extremists calls for Muslim genocide
India fails to act after extremists calls for Muslim genocide
PTI's first Supreme Committee meeting, gas shortage, rain in Karachi
PTI’s first Supreme Committee meeting, gas shortage, rain in Karachi
Hammad Azhar: No imported LNG for domestic consumers
Hammad Azhar: No imported LNG for domestic consumers
Justice Ayesha Malik nominated first Supreme Court woman judge again
Justice Ayesha Malik nominated first Supreme Court woman judge again
Gas shortage sparks multiple demonstrations in Karachi
Gas shortage sparks multiple demonstrations in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.