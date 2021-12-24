Punjab to recruit 60,000 Arabic teachers

Punjab Secretary School Education Ghulam Farid has told the Lahore High Court that the provincial government would recruit 60,000 Arabic teachers to offer Quranic education to pupils at government schools in the province.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Justice Shahid Waheed heard the intra-court appeal for enforcing Quranic education as a compulsory subject at schools.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais also appeared before the court. The LHC sought a roadmap from Secretary School Education Ghulam Farid regarding the recruitment and training of Arabic teachers.

The secretary school education said that there is a need for 60,000 Arabic teachers across Punjab. The recruitment would start soon and the process will be completed by August, he said.

The court came down on the secretary education by saying that the education department had submitted several reports in the past and had wasted an academic year. The court asked if all those reports were fake.

When government officials resort to falsehood before the courts, what can the people do, the court said.

The LHC left it to the advocate general to take action against the officials responsible for the delay.

The petitioner had maintained that society could be improved by imparting Quranic education to the young children of Muslims.

In 2017, the Punjab Assembly passed the Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Act. However, its implementation was delayed.

Two months ago, a bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Muhammad Iqbal issued a three-page interim order for the implementation of another court verdict on the issue.

The Lahore High Court had directed the chief executive officer of each district of Punjab to visit all government and private schools to ensure that Quranic education was being offered as a compulsory subject.

The education secretary was told to collect reports from the chief executive officers and submit a report to the court.