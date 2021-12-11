Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Punjab to conduct Sialkot lynching trial in jail

Priyantha Kumara was killed by a mob on December 3

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Photo: Screengrab

The Punjab government and prosecution have decided to conduct the case trial of the suspects arrested in the brutal lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in jail. The decision was taken in a meeting on Friday to "maintain the law and order situation in the province". The jail management has been instructed to ensure all arrangements for the trial are completed timely. The police have, on the other hand, been told to complete the case challan at the earliest. On Friday, a special prosecution team from Lahore reached Sialkot. It met the police and visited the Rajco Industries factory site. The team went through the CCTV footage collected by the police as well. So far, the police have arrested 131 men of which over 30 have been declared prime suspects. They were identified via CCTV footage and mobile data. Priyantha Kumara was tortured, beaten to death, and then set on fire by a mob of more than 800 people over alleged blasphemy accusations in the Wazirabad neighbourhood. 'Killing over blasphemy allegations impermissible' Meanwhile, ulema across the country observed the Day of Condemnation on Friday, December 10, against the murder. The religious scholars, in their sermons, strongly condemned the vociferous crime and declared killing over unproven blasphemy allegations "impermissible". They said that the courts have the authority to punish perpetrators of blasphemy and taking the law into one’s hands is not allowed under the Sharia and law of the land. Earlier, leading ulema from the country met the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Islamabad and extended their condolences to Priyatha's family. They demanded that the government pay compensation to the victim's family and strictly punish the perpetrators. On the other hand, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry has raised $100,000 for the family of Priyantha Kumara.
