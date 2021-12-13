Punjab, KP can’t match ‘revolutionary’ Sindh Local Government Act: Bilawal

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan Peoples party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the local bodies act passed by Sindh Assembly is “revolutionary” and "historic”.

“Even a peon doesn’t give away his powers, but our [Sindh] government has devolved the power to local bodies,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal asked those critical of the act to compare it with the laws passed by other provinces.

“While other provincial governments are taking powers away from local bodies, PPP is empowering them.”

Talking about the financial autonomy granted to local bodies in the new act, he said that the collection of property tax has been given to local bodies.

“The one percent tax on immovable properties will be collected by towns, while the annual property tax will also be collected by local bodies. “

Bilawal said that mayor is being made chairman of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. He will also be the co-chairman in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

“Every school’s headmaster, healthcare officials and police will present a report every two weeks to respective local council,” he said.

Bilawal challenged that the local bodies law of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad cannot compete with Sindh’s law.

“Opposition is scared as they know PPP is regaining its lost territory. We are also gaining strength in areas where we were previously weak.”

Answering journalists' questions, Bilawal said that politics is every one's right but no one should indulge in linguistic politics.

"We should work on public transport and Sindh government might have fell short in this regard," he said.

Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated an incomplete project.

"Now we are starting intercity and intracity bus services in January. They will serve more people than green line bus service.

Sindh Assembly passes local government act

On December 11, the Sindh Assembly approved the amended local government bill.

This is the second time the Sindh government has taken a stab at changing the law.

The first version was passed by the Sindh Assembly last month, but it was rejected by Governor Imran Ismail, who has to give his assent for any law to become an act.

Imran Ismail had sent the Local Government (Amendment) Bill back to the assembly, asking it to reconsider at least nine points he raised.

