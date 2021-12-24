Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PTI’s first Supreme Committee meeting, gas shortage, rain in Karachi

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some of the stories we are following today Friday, December 24, 2021.

The first Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supreme Committee meeting will be held today (Friday) in Islamabad, It will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Met Office has forecast light and moderate rain in parts of Karachi. The temperature was 19 degrees Celsius and humidity 34%. The weather will stay cloudy.

Pakistan’s gas shortage has become the biggest stress this winter across the country as households struggle to cook meals and heat water.

Google is celebrating the 71st birthday of Pakistan’s late comedian Moin Akhtar with a special doodle.

The government has been thinking of promulgating a presidential ordinance to pass a mini-budget and meet targets set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of the $6 billion bailout programme.

The value of the Pakistani rupee has finally recovered after an 11-day losing streak in the interbank market. On December 22, it had plunged to a record low of Rs178.15.

Must read: Here’s why Falcon Mall was rebranded Air War College

PAF turns Falcon Mall into Air War College Institute

If you are a Shahrah-e-Faisal commuter in Karachi, you must have observed a lurking glass tower of an under-construction commercial shopping plaza – Falcon Mall – inside the Pakistan Air Force Base. But Tuesday morning came as a little surprise for commuters.

The foundation stone of the Falcon Mall was laid in October 2010 and the project was being promoted on social media with pre-launch campaign. According to a Twitter page named Falcon Mall, the project included restaurants and a multiplex cinema.

But the building now has a new name: Air War College Institute. The glass tower features the new name and it raised many eyebrows and people took to the Twitter asking authorities about the recent change. More to read here.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gas Shortage PTI Supreme Committee rain in Karachi weather updates
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PTI, first Supreme Committee Meeting, rain in Karachi, weather, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How four-year-old Harmeen battled for life
How four-year-old Harmeen battled for life
Sindh prepares for cold wave, rain in Karachi
Sindh prepares for cold wave, rain in Karachi
Senate employee booked for filming women at Islamabad ATM
Senate employee booked for filming women at Islamabad ATM
Four-year-old killed in crossfire during robbery at Karachi mart
Four-year-old killed in crossfire during robbery at Karachi mart
Khairpur: Attempt foiled to kidnap woman student from university bus
Khairpur: Attempt foiled to kidnap woman student from university bus
Zardari to literally encamp in Lahore to challenge federal govt
Zardari to literally encamp in Lahore to challenge federal govt
Here’s why Falcon Mall was rebranded as Air War College
Here’s why Falcon Mall was rebranded as Air War College
Four solar, lunar eclipses forecast in 2022
Four solar, lunar eclipses forecast in 2022
K-Electric wants to jack up November electricity prices by Rs5.18
K-Electric wants to jack up November electricity prices by Rs5.18
India fails to act after extremists calls for Muslim genocide
India fails to act after extremists calls for Muslim genocide
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.