PTI’s first Supreme Committee meeting, gas shortage, rain in Karachi

Here are some of the stories we are following today Friday, December 24, 2021.

The first Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supreme Committee meeting will be held today (Friday) in Islamabad, It will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Met Office has forecast light and moderate rain in parts of Karachi. The temperature was 19 degrees Celsius and humidity 34%. The weather will stay cloudy.

Pakistan’s gas shortage has become the biggest stress this winter across the country as households struggle to cook meals and heat water.

Google is celebrating the 71st birthday of Pakistan’s late comedian Moin Akhtar with a special doodle.

The government has been thinking of promulgating a presidential ordinance to pass a mini-budget and meet targets set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of the $6 billion bailout programme.

The value of the Pakistani rupee has finally recovered after an 11-day losing streak in the interbank market. On December 22, it had plunged to a record low of Rs178.15.

If you are a Shahrah-e-Faisal commuter in Karachi, you must have observed a lurking glass tower of an under-construction commercial shopping plaza – Falcon Mall – inside the Pakistan Air Force Base. But Tuesday morning came as a little surprise for commuters.

The foundation stone of the Falcon Mall was laid in October 2010 and the project was being promoted on social media with pre-launch campaign. According to a Twitter page named Falcon Mall, the project included restaurants and a multiplex cinema.

But the building now has a new name: Air War College Institute. The glass tower features the new name and it raised many eyebrows and people took to the Twitter asking authorities about the recent change. More to read here.